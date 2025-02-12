Feral pigs ‘humanely culled’ after being illegally released in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Feral pigs ‘humanely culled’ after being illegally released in Cairngorms

The animals have been classed as a non-native species.

By Ellie Milne
Wild Boar in the Highlands
Several feral pigs have illegally been released in the Cairngorms. Pictured is a pig spotted roaming the area at the end of last year. Image: Highland Deer Management.

A group of feral pigs which were “illegally abandoned” in the Cairngorms have been trapped and humanely culled.

The animals were spotted roaming near Uath Lochans, in the Kingussie area, on Monday.

The Cairngorms National Park authority confirmed it had launched a search for the pigs which were believed to have been illegally released.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) teams were leading the operation with help from NatureScot.

Teams were able to use drones to determine there were nine pigs in total and laid a trail of maize to corral them into a secure field.

Nine pigs humanely culled

FLS has now confirmed the pigs have been killed, following the advice of vets and police.

A spokesperson said: “The feral pigs, classed as a non-native species, were released with an apparent disregard for the illegality of such action and for the potential consequences that this might have on local habitats and wildlife, on other livestock or even on the welfare of the feral pigs themselves.

Police vehicle in the snow along a tree lined road.
The feral pigs were illegally released in the Cairngorms just a month after four lynx were abandoned in the area.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“All land managers are acutely aware of the issues caused by localised populations of feral pigs in other parts of Scotland.

“Current Scottish Government guidance encourages land managers to control feral pig numbers to manage their impacts on agriculture and the environment.

“In light of these considerations, the animals were captured and moved to an FLS location.

“With the further expert advice of veterinarians, and of Police Scotland, they have now been humanely culled.”

Illegal release in Cairngorms

Members of the public were urged to stay away from the search area while FLS teams worked to trap the animals.

It was established early on that the animals were semi-domesticated and understood to have been illegally released in the national park.

Earlier this week, Scottish Land & Estates described the release as a “reckless” act.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “This appears to be a reckless and illegal act which demonstrates a total disregard for both animal welfare and the wider environment.

“We saw the tragic consequences of last month’s illegal lynx release, which resulted in the death of one of the animals.

“Those responsible for these incidents show little concern for the welfare of the species they release or the serious impacts they could have.”

