Feral pigs ‘humanely culled’ after being illegally released in Cairngorms

A group of feral pigs which were “illegally abandoned” in the Cairngorms have been trapped and humanely culled.

The animals were spotted roaming near Uath Lochans, in the Kingussie area, on Monday.

The Cairngorms National Park authority confirmed it had launched a search for the pigs which were believed to have been illegally released.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) teams were leading the operation with help from NatureScot.

Teams were able to use drones to determine there were nine pigs in total and laid a trail of maize to corral them into a secure field.

Nine pigs humanely culled

FLS has now confirmed the pigs have been killed, following the advice of vets and police.

A spokesperson said: “The feral pigs, classed as a non-native species, were released with an apparent disregard for the illegality of such action and for the potential consequences that this might have on local habitats and wildlife, on other livestock or even on the welfare of the feral pigs themselves.

“All land managers are acutely aware of the issues caused by localised populations of feral pigs in other parts of Scotland.

“Current Scottish Government guidance encourages land managers to control feral pig numbers to manage their impacts on agriculture and the environment.

“In light of these considerations, the animals were captured and moved to an FLS location.

“With the further expert advice of veterinarians, and of Police Scotland, they have now been humanely culled.”

Illegal release in Cairngorms

Members of the public were urged to stay away from the search area while FLS teams worked to trap the animals.

It was established early on that the animals were semi-domesticated and understood to have been illegally released in the national park.

Earlier this week, Scottish Land & Estates described the release as a “reckless” act.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “This appears to be a reckless and illegal act which demonstrates a total disregard for both animal welfare and the wider environment.

“We saw the tragic consequences of last month’s illegal lynx release, which resulted in the death of one of the animals.

“Those responsible for these incidents show little concern for the welfare of the species they release or the serious impacts they could have.”