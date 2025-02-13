Highlands & Islands A9 closed at Aviemore after vehicle fire Three fire engines were sent to the scene. By Alberto Lejarraga February 13 2025, 7:21 am February 13 2025, 7:21 am Share A9 closed at Aviemore after vehicle fire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6692461/a9-vehicle-fire-aviemore/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. The A9 is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire. The incident took place at Aviemore around 4:30am today, Thursday, February 13. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene. Police and emergency services are also in attendance. Traffic Scotland is asking drivers to use the signed diversion route available and to expect delays.
