Major A82 roadworks to cause night-time closures and 38-mile detour

Drivers between Fort William and Oban travelling to and from Glasgow should be aware of a major detour due to roadworks on the A82.

The Inverness to Glasgow route will be closed between 8pm and 5am on weeknights from Monday February 24 2025 for two weeks.

Drivers have the option of a signed detour, adding an extra 38 miles or 53 minutes to their journey.

As essential road lining improvements take place on the A82 between Tarbet, Loch Lomond, and Crianlarich, there will be amnesties throughout the night.

Times of amnesties during A82 roadworks

During the road closure, waiting vehicles will be escorted through the site at 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm, 11:30pm, 12:30am, 2:30am, and 4:30am.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West representative, said: “These lining works on the A82 will greatly improve safety on this stretch of the A82.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and avoiding working on Saturday and Sunday nights.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

