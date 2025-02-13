Major A82 roadworks to cause night-time closures and 38-mile detour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major A82 roadworks to cause night-time closures and 38-mile detour

The alternative route could add 53 minutes to journeys.

By Louise Glen
A82 roadworks
The A82 Inverness to Glasgow road, at Crianlarich will be closed overnight from February. Image: Bear Scotland.

Drivers between Fort William and Oban travelling to and from Glasgow should be aware of a major detour due to roadworks on the A82.

The Inverness to Glasgow route will be closed between 8pm and 5am on weeknights from Monday February 24 2025 for two weeks.

Drivers have the option of a signed detour, adding an extra 38 miles or 53 minutes to their journey.

As essential road lining improvements take place on the A82 between Tarbet, Loch Lomond, and Crianlarich, there will be amnesties throughout the night.

Times of amnesties during A82 roadworks

A82 roadworks will have a diversion at Crianlarich
Roadworks on the A82 at Crianlarich will close the road overnight from February. Image: Google Street View.

During the road closure, waiting vehicles will be escorted through the site at 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm, 11:30pm, 12:30am, 2:30am, and 4:30am.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West representative, said: “These lining works on the A82 will greatly improve safety on this stretch of the A82.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and avoiding working on Saturday and Sunday nights.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Conversation