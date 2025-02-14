Derelict GP surgery in Thurso could become family-run hostel and wellness centre

A new local family business could be coming to Thurso, transforming a former health centre.

The building on Davidsons Lane has been lying empty for a number of years but now there are hopes it will get a new lease of life.

Plans have been submitted, turning a number of old treatment rooms into an eight-room hostel.

The new business will also bring a new wellness centre to Thurso, including hairdressing and beauty therapy treatments.

How will a wellness centre and a hostel combine?

The plans have been lodged by Ross Murray, who is the current owner of the building.

He along with his wife are seeking to work together in running the multi-faceted business.

A new interior entrance doorway will be installed to separate the two businesses.

The couple have recently returned from working overseas and have now set their sights this new entrepreneurial venture.

According to planning documents, four full time staff will be appointed to run the new business.

What will the wellness centre offer?

The proposed wellness centre will offer a variety of beauty therapies including hairdressing and scalp treatments.

The hairdresser will have two seats and provide scalp treatments in addition to hairdressing.

In addition to the hair treatments, two more ‘consultation’ rooms are listed in the proposals for “beauty therapy and other wellness treatments”.

And what are the plans for the hostel?

A remodelling of the building’s interior allows for eight rooms of accommodation, each with an en-suite.

Currently, the building has over fifteen rooms previously used for consultations and healthcare.

Re-purposed health centre treatment facilities are set to become a communal kitchen and laundry space for hostel guests.

The plans are now with Highland Council who will decide if the proposals will go ahead.

Read more Highland Council stories