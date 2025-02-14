Derelict GP surgery in Thurso could become family-run hostel and wellness centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Derelict GP surgery in Thurso could become family-run hostel and wellness centre

A local husband and wife team hope to transform the building.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
former medical centre in thurso lying empty
The former medical centre in Thurso, back in 2021. Supplied by Google Maps.

A new local family business could be coming to Thurso, transforming a former health centre.

The building on Davidsons Lane has been lying empty for a number of years but now there are hopes it will get a new lease of life.

Plans have been submitted, turning a number of old treatment rooms into an eight-room hostel.

The new business will also bring a new wellness centre to Thurso, including hairdressing and beauty therapy treatments.

The empty building which sits opposite the Three Harbours GP could be spruced up. Supplied by Google Maps.

How will a wellness centre and a hostel combine?

The plans have been lodged by Ross Murray, who is the current owner of the building.

He along with his wife are seeking to work together in running the multi-faceted business.

A new interior entrance doorway will be installed to separate the two businesses.

The couple have recently returned from working overseas and have now set their sights this new entrepreneurial venture.

According to planning documents, four full time staff will be appointed to run the new business.

planning documents turning the thurso health centre into a hostel/wellnes centre
A comparison between the existing layout (above) and the newly submitted plans (below). Supplied by KAS/Highland Council Planning.

What will the wellness centre offer?

The proposed wellness centre will offer a variety of beauty therapies including hairdressing and scalp treatments.

The hairdresser will have two seats and provide scalp treatments in addition to hairdressing.

In addition to the hair treatments, two more ‘consultation’ rooms are listed in the proposals for “beauty therapy and other wellness treatments”.

The outside of the building won’t change much beyond double glazing and possibly solar panels. Supplied by KAS/Highland Council Planning.

And what are the plans for the hostel?

A remodelling of the building’s interior allows for eight rooms of accommodation, each with an en-suite.

Currently, the building has over fifteen rooms previously used for consultations and healthcare.

Re-purposed health centre treatment facilities are set to become a communal kitchen and laundry space for hostel guests.

The plans are now with Highland Council who will decide if the proposals will go ahead.

