Body found in search for Marc Drostle, 28, reported missing from Aviemore

A body has been found in the search for missing man Marc Drostle.

The 28-year-old made the 540-mile journey from London to Aviemore on December 12.

His last known sighting was at about 3pm on Christmas Eve in the Anagach Woods area, near Grantown-on-Spey.

Concerned for his well-being, his mum pleaded for help in finding her “kind” and “talented” son.

The family described Marc as a “talented artist’ with an “adventurous spirit”.

Body found in search for 28-year-old reported missing from Aviemore

Rescue teams including police dog units and local mountain rescue teams joined the search for Marc as concerns for his well-being grew.

This morning, the seven-week search operation ended after a man’s body was discovered in a woodland area in Nethy Bridge.

Officers were called to the Speyside area at around 7.50am.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but, Marc’s family have been made aware.

In a statement, police confirmed the man’s death was “not being treated as suspicious”.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.