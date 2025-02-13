Body found in search for Marc Drostle, 28, reported missing from Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Body found in search for Marc Drostle, 28, reported missing from Aviemore

The talented artist had last been seen seven weeks ago.

By Michelle Henderson
Marc Drostle
Police have confirmed a man's body has been found in the search for Marc Drostle. Image: Police Scotland.

A body has been found in the search for missing man Marc Drostle.

The 28-year-old made the 540-mile journey from London to Aviemore on December 12.

His last known sighting was at about 3pm on Christmas Eve in the Anagach Woods area, near Grantown-on-Spey.

Concerned for his well-being, his mum pleaded for help in finding her “kind” and “talented” son. 

The family described Marc as a “talented artist’ with an “adventurous spirit”.

Body found in search for 28-year-old reported missing from Aviemore

Rescue teams including police dog units and local mountain rescue teams joined the search for Marc as concerns for his well-being grew.

This morning, the seven-week search operation ended after a man’s body was discovered in a woodland area in Nethy Bridge.

Officers were called to the Speyside area at around 7.50am.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but, Marc’s family have been made aware.

In a statement, police confirmed the man’s death was “not being treated as suspicious”.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

