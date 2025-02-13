Highlands & Islands Body found in search for Marc Drostle, 28, reported missing from Aviemore The talented artist had last been seen seven weeks ago. By Michelle Henderson February 13 2025, 4:21 pm February 13 2025, 4:21 pm Share Body found in search for Marc Drostle, 28, reported missing from Aviemore Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6692946/body-found-search-missing-marc-drostle/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have confirmed a man's body has been found in the search for Marc Drostle. Image: Police Scotland. A body has been found in the search for missing man Marc Drostle. The 28-year-old made the 540-mile journey from London to Aviemore on December 12. His last known sighting was at about 3pm on Christmas Eve in the Anagach Woods area, near Grantown-on-Spey. Concerned for his well-being, his mum pleaded for help in finding her “kind” and “talented” son. The family described Marc as a “talented artist’ with an “adventurous spirit”. Body found in search for 28-year-old reported missing from Aviemore Rescue teams including police dog units and local mountain rescue teams joined the search for Marc as concerns for his well-being grew. This morning, the seven-week search operation ended after a man’s body was discovered in a woodland area in Nethy Bridge. Officers were called to the Speyside area at around 7.50am. Formal identification has yet to take place, but, Marc’s family have been made aware. In a statement, police confirmed the man’s death was “not being treated as suspicious”. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Conversation