Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William care home to STAY OPEN under new operators

Campaigners have won their fight to save Moss Park.

By Louise Glen
Moss Park Care Home in Caol near Fort William in Lochaber.
Moss Park Care Home. Image: Google.

Campaigners who opposed plans to close Moss Park Care Home, demanding it be kept open, have won their case.

It has been revealed that Highland Council and NHS Highland will likely conclude the transfer of the HC-One-operated facility in Fort William on April 1.

This brings to an end the uncertain future of the 39-bed care home.

On September 18, owners HC One told residents the home was to close “before Christmas”.

Residents had been facing a move to care homes around the region, with families concerned about a major life change for many elderly residents.

Campaign group Lochaber Action for Moss Park and Caol Community Council launched a campaign to save the facility in the Fort William area.

In September, hundreds turned out for a public meeting in Caol, where it was confirmed “there are not enough beds in Lochaber” for everyone.

Highland Council said in November they were negotiating with HC One.

The talks have now concluded, and a short-term solution has been agreed.

‘Hopefully not too much slippage’

Relatives have been told loved ones in Moss Park could be relocated to anywhere in the Highlands.
Relatives were told loved ones in Moss Park could be relocated to anywhere in the Highlands. Image: DC Thomson.

Colin Strange of Lochaber Action for Moss Park said: “We are pleased that a proposed handover date has been agreed.

“Hopefully, there will not be too much slippage on this.

“We now look forward to the continued excellent work of Moss Park in the medium term.

“We now hope that Highland Council and NHS Highland start to work and consult on a long-term solution for care in Lochaber.

“It looks like the new hospital is going to progress. Now that there is spare land next to this development, it may allow for integrated planning, with a care village being pursued.”

April 1 is the target date for transfer of service

Colin Strange
Colin Strange has spoken of his fears over the Moss Park Care Home closure. Image: Supplied.

A spokeswoman for HC-One said: “We have agreed with Highland Council and NHS Highland to work towards April 1 as the target completion date and the date of the transfer of service.

“We are all working closely towards this positive outcome for residents, relatives and colleagues at the home, as well as the wider Lochaber community, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for NHS Highland and Highland Council said: “NHS Highland, The Highland Council, and HC-One have now agreed a proposed service transfer date of 1 April 2025.

“In the coming weeks, NHS Highland and The Highland Council will continue to work closely with HC-One to conclude legal matters, establish registration with the Care Inspectorate and manage the practical arrangements that need to be in place to ensure a seamless transition.”

