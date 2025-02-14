Highland teacher struck off for giving exam solutions to students

A Highland teacher has been struck off for supplying exam answers to his students.

Paul Herbert was teaching at Invergordon Academy when he breached SQA requirements on a number of occasions over a four year period.

He admitted supplying students with the solutions to some tasks in a Higher Computing Science assessment in 2022.

Mr Herbert also modified candidates’ submissions assignments electronically and submitted them as the students’ own work.

In 2019, meanwhile, he also prepared a practice task “consisting of constructs he knew would appear in the live assessment”.

The disgraced teacher also “misled” senior leaders and “disrupted” the investigation into his “dishonest” behaviour.

Mr Herbert admitted multiple allegations to the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

Between January 1, 2019, and June 20, 2019, he prepared a practice test for pupils “consisting of constructs he knew would appear in the Higher Computing Science live assessment”.

Three years later, between January 1, 2022, and June 7, 2022, he provided his students with an “unfair advantage” in a Higher Computing Science live assignment.

The former Invergordon Academy teacher supplied candidates with solutions to some tasks within the exam before and/or during the exam by distributing materials to pupils prematurely and before they had submitted previous tasks.

He also modified candidates’ assignment submissions electronically and submitted them as his students’ own work.

Disgraced Highland teacher ‘misled’ senior leaders during investigation

Mr Herbert also admitted lying to senior leaders during the investigation into his wrongdoings.

According to the GTCS, between June 7, 2022, and April 24, 2023, he “failed to provide a truthful account to senior leaders” on his “dishonest” behaviour.

The institution added that Mr Herbert “sought to mislead his senior leaders and disrupt their investigation”.

Former Invergordon Academy teacher struck off register

The GTCS concluded that the “teacher’s fitness to teach is impaired” and that “he is unfit to teach.”

The independent regulator has removed his name from the register.

Mr Herbert will be prohibited from applying for restoration to the GTCS Register for a period of two years.