Emergency services called to A85 after crash north of Oban

The A85 is currently restricted in both directions following a crash north of Oban.

Emergency services were called to the busy road shortly after 11am today.

According to Traffic Scotland, the collision took place at Pennyfuir, between Oban and North Connel.

Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and expect delays.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.