Isle of Lewis road closed after crash near Point

A Western Isles road has closed to traffic after a road crash east of Stornoway.

The crash happened on the A866 Braighe Road near Point at around noon.

The number of vehicles and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, police have closed the route in both directions as they deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

A statement, issued by Police Scotland on social media, reads: “The A866 Braighe Road at Point on the Isle of Lewis has been closed following a road crash that police were called to at 12pm on Saturday, February 15.

“Motorists are asked to take another route.”

