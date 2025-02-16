Former Highland chief constable described as true ‘gentleman’ following death age 68

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Former Highland chief constable described as true ‘gentleman’ following death age 68

Mr Latimer died on Wednesday at the age of 68.

Ian Latimer pictures with his fellow officers.
Ian Latimer, pictured in the centre, has been described by his former colleagues as a 'great leader'. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Police officers have paid tribute to a ‘great leader’ following the death of a former Highland chief constable.

Ian Latimer, who served as chief constable of the Northern Constabulary for a decade, has died aged 68.

Mr Latimer, who retired in 2011, died at home in Teandalloch, Beauly, on Wednesday.

He leaves behind his wife Margaret and children Matthew, Niamh, Jonathan and Daniel, as well as the family’s Springer Spaniel, Mere.

Tributes have been pouring in, with former colleagues describing him as a ‘decent, loyal, kind and generous man.’

Colleagues and friends pay tribute to ‘brilliant man’

Julia Hodson became friends with Ian during their time at Merseyside Police.

Describing him as a ‘great leader,’ she wrote on social media: “Very fond memories of Ian, we worked together in Merseyside Police.

“We became friends too. Such a decent, loyal, kind and generous man. The epitome of a gentleman and a great leader.

“I remember his laughter which he would often try to hold back but never could. A great loss, most of all to Margaret and his children, but to all of us.”

Northern Constabulary constables, Kayleigh Forsyth and Garry Ross yesterday received the Chief Constables Commendation from Chief Constable Ian Latimer (centre) at a ceremony in Alness Police Station.
Ian Latimer, pictured here with Kayleigh Forsyth and Garry Ross as he presented them with the Chief Constables Commendation during a presentation at Alness Police Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Latimer’s service to the Highlands began in 2001, by joining the Northern Constabulary.

His new role came after his tenure with Devon and Cornwall Constabulary and Merseyside Police.

Five years later, he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in June 2006.

Lisa Lugton said Ian was a ‘brilliant man’ adding: “Really sorry to be reading this.

“He was a brilliant man and a great Chief Constable of the Northern Constabulary.

“Rest in peace. Thoughts with his family.”

Ian Latimer in front of a blue background.
Colleagues and friends have paid tribute to Ian Latimer by sharing fond memories and remarks about the 68-year-old. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Former police chief was a ‘constant friend’ to Highland sporting event

Organisers of Highland Cross, a 50-mile duathlon covering the Scottish Highlands from coast to coast, said the former chief constable was a great supporter of the event.

Taking to social media, they wrote: “Over the decades the Highland Cross has benefitted enormously from the co-operation of the police, initially as Northern Constabulary and latterly as Police Scotland Highland & Islands.

“Ian Latimer, during his tenure as chief constable of the Northern Constabulary, was a constant friend to the event and we send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Latimer’s funeral will take place at 2pm on Friday February 28 in the funeral home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.

Donations to the Highland Hospice can be made at the service in Mr Latimer’s name.

His funeral service will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend.

Conversation