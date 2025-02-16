Former Highland chief constable described as true ‘gentleman’ following death age 68

Police officers have paid tribute to a ‘great leader’ following the death of a former Highland chief constable.

Ian Latimer, who served as chief constable of the Northern Constabulary for a decade, has died aged 68.

Mr Latimer, who retired in 2011, died at home in Teandalloch, Beauly, on Wednesday.

He leaves behind his wife Margaret and children Matthew, Niamh, Jonathan and Daniel, as well as the family’s Springer Spaniel, Mere.

Tributes have been pouring in, with former colleagues describing him as a ‘decent, loyal, kind and generous man.’

Colleagues and friends pay tribute to ‘brilliant man’

Julia Hodson became friends with Ian during their time at Merseyside Police.

Describing him as a ‘great leader,’ she wrote on social media: “Very fond memories of Ian, we worked together in Merseyside Police.

“We became friends too. Such a decent, loyal, kind and generous man. The epitome of a gentleman and a great leader.

“I remember his laughter which he would often try to hold back but never could. A great loss, most of all to Margaret and his children, but to all of us.”

Mr Latimer’s service to the Highlands began in 2001, by joining the Northern Constabulary.

His new role came after his tenure with Devon and Cornwall Constabulary and Merseyside Police.

Five years later, he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in June 2006.

Lisa Lugton said Ian was a ‘brilliant man’ adding: “Really sorry to be reading this.

“He was a brilliant man and a great Chief Constable of the Northern Constabulary.

“Rest in peace. Thoughts with his family.”

Former police chief was a ‘constant friend’ to Highland sporting event

Organisers of Highland Cross, a 50-mile duathlon covering the Scottish Highlands from coast to coast, said the former chief constable was a great supporter of the event.

Taking to social media, they wrote: “Over the decades the Highland Cross has benefitted enormously from the co-operation of the police, initially as Northern Constabulary and latterly as Police Scotland Highland & Islands.

“Ian Latimer, during his tenure as chief constable of the Northern Constabulary, was a constant friend to the event and we send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Latimer’s funeral will take place at 2pm on Friday February 28 in the funeral home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.

Donations to the Highland Hospice can be made at the service in Mr Latimer’s name.

His funeral service will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend.