Plans for renovation of Bob Dylan’s former Highland home including cinema and spa approved

Plans for a major renovation of Aultmore House on the outskirts of Nethy Bridge, formerly owned by Bob Dylan, have been approved.

Highland Council officials have described the property as an “incredibly fine A-listed mansion”.

The Historic Environment team states in the planning report: “Houses of this scale and design are rare within Highland, and the link to the previous owner (Bob Dylan), also adds recent cultural interest.”

New owners Angus Dundee Distillers PLC have been given the go-ahead to make improvements to the exterior and interior.

They also courted some controversy locally by renaming the property Tomintoul House.

The firm bought the historic mansion for £4.25 million with it being reported that Dylan made a £2 million profit.

A sales prospectus issued by agents when it went onto the market showed parts of the property looking in a poor state.

Aultmore House was purchased by the legendary musician and his brother David Zimmerman for £2.2m in 2006, much to the astonishment of the local community.

But public sightings of Bob Dylan in and around the area were very few and far between.

The new additions will include a cinema, gym, spa treatment rooms, snooker and table tennis room and golf simulator as part of a second floor leisure area.

Proposals have been approved for reinstatement of fountain’s centre piece, installing CCTV at the property’s gates, upgrading the long driveway and making the main outside steps more elegant.

Both Highland Council and Historic Environment Scotland had raised concerns about the potential loss or concealment of a large number of fire places throughout the property.

Renovations to Bob Dylan former house outlined

The owners have given assurances they will be retained.

HES said its preference was for them to remain exposed as they would ‘positively contribute to the architectural and historic character of the rooms’.

Concerns the materials being used to tarmac the drive to the property are also being addressed through a planning condition.

Council planner John Kelly said: “We visited the house earlier in the year with the agent and are familiar with the elements and areas for proposed works.

“Externally, the main alteration to the house is the replacement of the main entrance steps in an enlarged and enhanced design.

“This is acceptable as the existing concrete-faced steps are not original and they do not really do the main entrance justice.”

Dylan has previously used imagery from the Highlands in his work, including in the song named after the area on the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album Time Out of Mind.

He sang: “My heart’s in the Highlands wherever I roam / That’s where I’ll be when I get called home.”

Plans ‘will not affect building’s character’

Council planners granted approval under delegated powers and said the work ‘will not adversely affect the building’s character as a building of special architectural or historic interest.”

The large mansion house was built between 1912 and 1914 as a summer holiday residence for Aberdonian industrialist Archibald Merrilees.

The grand house set in 25 acres was sold after Merrliees’ death and extended in 1922 by the Nivinson family who owned the home was more than 50 years.

It was commandeered as a convalescent home during the Second World War.

Angus Dundee Distillers Plc produce award-winning whiskies including the Tomintoul single malt, Glencadam and Old Ballantruan.

Dylan, the Nobel Prize-winning musician behind hits such as Blowin’ in the Wind and Like a Rolling Stone put Aultmore House on the market in 2023.