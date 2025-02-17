Reintroducing wolves to Scottish Highlands ‘could help address’ climate emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Reintroducing wolves to Scottish Highlands ‘could help address’ climate emergency

The idea has been labelled 'controversial,' despite its proposed environmental benefits.

By Graham Fleming
Could wolves be introduced back into the Highlands? Image: Shutterstock
Could wolves be introduced back into the Highlands? Image: Shutterstock

Bringing wolf packs back to the Highlands could help the UK meet climate targets by reducing the number of red deer, a new study published today says.

Researchers believe reintroducing around 167 of the apex predators to the wilds of the Highlands could result in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around one million tonnes per year.

Scientist at Leeds University carried out their ground-breaking study exploring the potential impact of wolves on the environment.

The proposed move has been branded “controversial”. Image: Shutterstock

They used a predator-prey model to estimate that a reintroduction of wolves to areas in the Cairngorms, south-west Highlands, central Highlands and north-west Highlands would lead to a total population of around 167 wolves.

That would be enough to reduce red deer populations to a level that would allow trees to regenerate naturally.

The study predicts that could lead to an expansion of native woodland that would store an extra one million tonnes of CO2 each year.

This is equivalent to approximately 5% of the carbon removal target for woodlands across Britain that has been suggested by the UK’s Climate Change Committee as being necessary to reach net-zero by 2050.

‘Controversial’ Highland wolves could help restore environment

The researchers recognise that the debate around bringing wolves back to the Highlands is controversial, particularly among farmers and deer stalkers.

But lead author Professor Dominick Spracklen said: “There is an increasing acknowledgement that the climate and biodiversity crises cannot be managed in isolation.

“We need to look at the potential role of natural processes such as the reintroduction of species to recover our degraded ecosystems and these in turn can deliver co-benefits for climate and nature recovery.”

The re-introduction of wolves could control the number of red deer in the wild.

Wolves were eradicated from Scotland around 250 years ago, leaving red deer with no natural predators and allowing their populations to grow largely unchecked.

Despite ongoing management, red deer numbers in Scotland have significantly increased over the last century, with the latest estimates thought to be as high as 400,000.

Re-introduction would require public consultation

Scotland today has one of the lowest levels of native woodland in Europe, with only 4% of country covered.

The wolf population in western Europe now exceeds 12,000 and they occupy 67% of their former European historical range, including human-dominated landscapes in central Europe.

Even the Netherlands, a country  more densely populated than Scotland, now has wolves in the wild again.

Researchers also say there could be ecotourism  benefits from wolf reintroduction.
Lee Schofield, a co-author of the study, added: “Our aim is to provide new information to inform ongoing and future discussions about the possibility of wolf reintroductions both in the UK and elsewhere.

“We recognise that substantial and wide-ranging stakeholder and public engagement would clearly be essential before any wolf reintroduction could be considered.

“Human-wildlife conflicts involving carnivores are common and must be addressed through public policies that account for people’s attitudes for a reintroduction to be successful.”

Conversation