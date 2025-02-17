A82 roadworks with no alternative route will add FOUR hours to a journey

Motorists have been told there is “no alternative route” to major roadworks taking place on the A82 near Fort William in March.

While Bear Scotland is carrying out essential carriageway resurfacing at Inchree, north of Onich, drivers who miss amnesties could be forced on a four-hour – or 2oo mile detour.

Works are due to take place from Sunday March 9 until Tuesday March 18 and will run between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

‘No option’ other than to close the A82 south of Fort William

There will be no work at the weekend.

A 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic during non-working hours, as motorists will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Bear Scotland, who are carrying out the work, said due to the narrow roads at this section of the road, there was “no option” other than to close the road.

A detour would take motorists to Fort William, to Spean Bridge and over to the A9 to Laggan, down to Perth back over the A85 through Crief to Tydrum and then back onto the A82 through Glencoe.

However, to avoid the detour, there will be road closure amnesties at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm,12pm, 2am and 4am to allow waiting vehicles to be escorted through the site.

Emergency service vehicles, and public transport buses, will be allowed through the road closure.

Access at both Bunree and Inchree junctions will be restricted to amnesty periods while works take place.

A Bear Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Unfortunately, an alternative route is not available.

“We understand that works of this nature will be disruptive and have planned the works consecutively to reduce the impact of the works.

“Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland wish to thank the local communities in advance for their patience during these essential works.”

The spokesperson added: “Should you require further information, or wish to discuss these proposals, please do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at NWConsultation@bearscotland.co.uk.”

