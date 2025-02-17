A82 roadworks with no alternative route will add FOUR hours to a journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A82 roadworks with no alternative route will add FOUR hours to a journey

Don't miss the overnight amnesties on the A82 south of Fort William.

By Louise Glen
Roadworks will take place near to Inchree
Road works are scheduled from March 9. Image: Stock.

Motorists have been told there is “no alternative route” to major roadworks taking place on the A82 near Fort William in March.

While Bear Scotland is carrying out essential carriageway resurfacing at Inchree, north of Onich, drivers who miss amnesties could be forced on a four-hour – or 2oo mile detour.

Works are due to take place from Sunday March 9 until Tuesday March 18 and will run between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

‘No option’ other than to close the A82 south of Fort William

The road will be closed at Inchree, near Onich. Image; Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
There will be no work at the weekend.

A 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic during non-working hours, as motorists will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Bear Scotland, who are carrying out the work, said due to the narrow roads at this section of the road, there was “no option” other than to close the road.

A detour would take motorists to Fort William, to Spean Bridge and over to the A9 to Laggan, down to Perth back over the A85 through Crief to Tydrum and then back onto the A82 through Glencoe.

However, to avoid the detour, there will be road closure amnesties at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm,12pm, 2am and 4am to allow waiting vehicles to be escorted through the site.

Emergency service vehicles, and public transport buses, will be allowed through the road closure.

Access at both Bunree and Inchree junctions will be restricted to amnesty periods while works take place.

A Bear Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Unfortunately, an alternative route is not available.

“We understand that works of this nature will be disruptive and have planned the works consecutively to reduce the impact of the works.

“Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland wish to thank the local communities in advance for their patience during these essential works.”

The spokesperson added: “Should you require further information, or wish to discuss these proposals, please do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at NWConsultation@bearscotland.co.uk.”

