Highlands & Islands

‘They are monsters’: Are these Portree potholes the worst on Skye?

Dodgy road surfaces in busy town spark outrage from island delivery driver.

By Louise Glen
Pothole in Portree in SKye
Local resident Chris Paul IN a pothole in Portree on Skye. Image: Supplied.

Across the Highlands and Islands, there is fierce competition for top spot in a list of horrendous potholes, but one delivery driver believes he has found some winners on Skye.

The potholes, just 150 yards from Portree town centre, are deep enough to used for planting flowers.

Furniture delivery driver Robert Ian Drummond encounters many bad roads on his travels, but says these pockmarked examples are the worst he has encountered.

Monster potholes in Portree

Potholes in Portree on Skye with a bottle in it.
These potholes in Portree are six inches deep. Image: Robert Ian Drummond.

He said: “There are two absolute monster potholes in Portree.

“They can be found in Windsor Crescent, just 150 yards or so from the town centre.

“Skye is Highland Council’s tourist cash cow—and Portree is the main town on the island – and yet the road is not being fixed.”

A pothole in Portree in the Isle of Skye
Are these potholes the biggest you’ve seen on Skye? Image: Robert Ian Drummond.

And Mr Drummond is not just complaining about what he has experienced—he is calling for action.

The potholes in Portree, at least six inches deep, were reported to Highland Council in December.

Potholes in Portree on Skye.
People driving on the road in Portree have to avoid going into the pothole for fear of causing damage to their vehicles. Image: Robert Ian Drummond.

Mr Drummond said: “I reported them in December on the council’s website and other people must have too.

“They are about six inches deep.”

“These are the worst I have seen while driving all over the island delivering furniture.”

Pothole problems across island

Earlier this year, Sleat Community Council sent a letter to Highland Council urging them to allocate funding for road repairs after highlighting dozens of potholes in the south of the island.

Potholes in Portree on Skye.
Another of the Portree potholes. Image: Robert Ian Drummond.

In response, Highland Council stated that capital road funding is allocated through the budget process.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “During winter our roads crews have to prioritise pothole repairs on the road network as well as the winter maintenance duties the teams must also deliver.”

A pothole factsheet on the council’s website provides answers to frequently asked questions about potholes and pothole repairs.

Have you seen worse? If so, email louise.glen@pressandjournal.co.uk.

We have asked Highland Council for a comment.

