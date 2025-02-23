Would these Highlands and Islands ‘happy places’ make your top 5?

From beaches to bike tracks, our majestic Highlands and Islands are full of well-loved locations and ‘best kept secret’ spots, guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

But where are the destinations deemed most likely to make you happy?

We asked some of our journalists, living and working across the north of the country, where they go when they need a double helping of happy hormones.

Some of the suggestions might just surprise you…

‘Breathtaking Embo is the perfect tonic for me’

For me, the Scottish Highlands are the jewel in the UK’s crown, particularly when it comes to its breathtaking scenery.

Around every corner lies panoramic views, from rugged mountains to rolling fields of the rural countryside.

During my seven-year tenure in the Highlands, I’ve seen some spectacular sights.

However, stepping onto the shores of Embo Beach took my breath away.

Famed for its clean, white sand, the Sutherland beauty spot was previously named the cleanest beach in the UK.

Nestled between Dornoch and Golspie, the beach is just an hour’s drive from Inverness. It’s worth the drive for the panoramic views of the east coast.

When life’s trials and tribulations feel heavy, I know a visit to Embo is just the medicine to pick me up.

I’ve spent many day trips and holidays at Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame Holiday Park, wandering the shores to clear the cobwebs of the working week or enjoy a temporary ‘escape’ off the beaten track.

However, standing on the shore looking out over the vast landscape before you, it’s easy to lose yourself and feel a million miles away from the place I feel lucky to call home.

Nairn beach is a tried and tested family favourite

Born in the Highlands and having lived here for most of my life (I tried Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and then came back), I know the north pretty well.

Perhaps in days gone by I’d have been talking about a very different kind of happy place. In my 20s, it would have definitely been Barbazza’s on Young Street in Inverness. Perfect for a night out and then a recovery brunch and post-mortem the next day, seeing as you asked.

In my 30s, I was mainly away. Returning with a family towards the end of the decade, soft play areas and parks became the order of the day.

But now – and I know I’m giving away my age to the closest 10 years here – I’m all about pretending to be an outdoorsy middle-class mum. Or accidentally actually being one.

So I’d say OUR happy place (they’re all group decisions these days) is Nairn beach.

It’s somewhere me, boy, dog and husband can all be happy at once. It has a tolerable sea temperature for one week in the summer if you wear a wetsuit, and it has fish tacos and bubble waffles. Heaven.

I can’t show you the pic I’m thinking of, because I don’t trust that my phone cover is THAT waterproof, but there is something about looking back at the beach from the sea that really soothes the soul.

Try it, you won’t be disappointed.

For epic views and unbeatable trails, head to Daviot Wood

No matter the weather and no matter the season, I love going to Daviot Wood.

The fresh air, the trees, the dogs bounding around with merry abandon, it never fails to bring a smile to my face.

Located about five miles south of Inverness, it sits a lot higher above sea level than the Highland capital.

And in the colder months, that means a lot more snow.

It’s a winter wonderland that has starred in many family pictures – a quick scroll back through my photo roll brings up a Labrador sliding across a frozen pond and a toddler learning to build her first snowman.

The main path around the wood is an ideal 5k length and there are enough keen runners and dogwalkers nearby that the snow is continually compacted.

That makes it nice and soft underfoot, but not so deep that it’ll completely kill your speed.

When the temperature rises, the trail becomes a mecca for mountain bikers.

You’ll still find a beautiful view over Inverness and plenty of off-the-beaten-track paths to explore.

The cherry on top arrived a couple of years ago when the North Gateway cafe opened next to the trail’s entrance.

An already fantastic place now comes with easy access to coffee and cake, what more can you ask for?

The calm and quiet of the Caledonian Canal never disappoints

I love a walk or a cycle ride along the Caledonian Canal.

It’s different every time you join it, depending on the sky, the season and your own mood, but it never fails to soothe and restore even the most jangled nerves.

It’s a magical line of deep dark water that shouldn’t really be there in this day and age. Two centuries ago, it was revolutionary.

A canal to traverse Scotland from west to east, when since time immemorial shipping had had to go round the perilous top of the country.

The canal took decades to come to fruition and 18 years to build, by which time it had been made almost obsolete by the advent of the railways.

Thankfully this great monument to the genius of Dumfries-shire engineer Thomas Telford still slices 60 miles across the Highlands. It follows the Great Glen and spills into the beautiful lochs of Dochfour, Ness, Oich and Lochy on its way.

I usually join it at the Muirtown Basin in Inverness. You never know what you might find coming through the locks or tied up in the marina. Yachts, cruisers, steam paddle boats and even tall ships can be spotted in the summer season.

If you turn towards the sea you can follow the canal to its end – or beginning, depending on your point of view.

Here you can (carefully) cross the Far North railway line and head out on a man-made peninsula known as Clachnaharry Sea Lock. From there you can look out over the Beauly Firth, scanning for seals maybe, and marvelling at that other revolutionary bit of engineering in the distance, the Kessock Bridge.

Coming back, you can cross to the other side of the canal and head west. You’ll go past many an interesting building, some dating back to the hey day of the canal, like the lock keeper’s house and an old smiddy.

History walks hand in hand with you along the canal, if you choose to take any notice. Like most people, I simply love the calm and quiet, time out from the bruising hurly burly of modern life.

Otherworldly Luskentyre closes the gap between heaven and earth

There’s a Celtic belief that a sacred space exists at times, where the boundary between heaven and earth is narrower. Known as a ‘thin space’, if they are to be found anywhere, they are surely in my happy place, Luskentyre Beach, on the Isle of Harris.

I first visited the Hebrides in 2019, to fulfil a bucket list wish to tour the isles in a motorhome, for my 40th birthday.

Rented from a company in Stornoway, we picked up our wheels and started our tour in the north, visiting Ness and Bosta beaches.

Already wowed by white sands and turquoise waters – and unbelievable hospitality from residents – we wended our way down to Harris. Of course, I had to stop off at Callanish standing stones, just in case (I’m huge Outlander fan. If you know, you know!).

When we got to Harris our first stopover was at Talla na Mara camping site. From there we could watch Atlantic waves crashing in, and the odd surfer braving both the cold and the foam.

But it was the day trip to Luskentyre, which I’ve since repeated time and again, where the magic really happened.

Fair warning: in peak holiday season the car park can be rammed with tourists and their vehicles. Still, after a few short metres, you truly feel like you’re in an undiscovered part of the planet.

To get to the beach you take a short walk through sand dunes. Then, as you cross over the machair, something otherworldly awaits.

White sand underfoot, crystal clear water, mountains and hills as the backdrop. With the first deep breath of Hebridean ocean air, stress and worry is exhaled away.

Then you can walk for miles with the only other living being the occasional star fish or wandering Highland cow.

And that’s all I’m telling you. It’s that special. It has to be seen – and experienced – to be understood.