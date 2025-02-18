New cruise ship tax in Orkney could bank islands extra £1million every year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

New cruise ship tax in Orkney could bank islands extra £1million every year

Giving local authorities powers to introduce a cruise ship levy would support local services, says isles council

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney cruise
Orkney is the UK's most popular cruise ship destination. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Orkney Islands Council has given its support to the idea of a locally-controlled cruise ship tax – estimating that it could be worth over £1 million every year.

This morning, the area’s councillors agreed the powers would provide extra income for maintaining local services while also building relationships with cruise stakeholders.

A report put to councillors stated that if each of the 213,785 cruise visitors that visited Orkney last year was charged £5 via such a levy, it would have generated £1,068,925.

There’s no doubt Orkney would benefit from such a levy. Cruise traffic is booming in the county.

The report states that Orkney has seen a 237% increase since 2014, making it the UK’s most popular cruise ship destination.

Passengers from the ships account for almost half of all visitors to the county.

In its response to a Scottish Government consultation, the council said that “in principle” it’s in favour of levy powers.

It also said this should be done “as soon as practicably possible.”

Orkney council would welcome locally-controlled cruise ship levy as soon as possible

Such a levy would allow it to tackle the “growing challenges” presented by the cruise sector.

These pressures include the effect on infrastructure and the council’s ever-tightening budgets.

On the positive side, the council said a levy would allow visitors to director contribute to places they visit and it could enable other levies that aren’t “practicable in their own right.”

Cruise ship in Cromarty Firth.
The MSC Meraviglia leaving the Cromarty Firth on her way to Orkney. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One possible downside would be an increase in costs to visitors.

Cruise companies could be limited or even deterred from visiting, the council response also states.

The consultation response was prepared by officers from the council’s sustainable tourism and marine services departments.

Councillors on the Policy and Resources Committee discussed the document this morning.

‘Orkney cruise ships like marmite’

The response from councillors was that any levy should be as flexible as possible.

Councillor Leslie Manson said the cruise industry has a “marmite effect” on Orcadians.

He said: “Some folk hate it but many, many people like it.”

He said it was important that Orkney “optimise the autonomy” it has, concerning levy powers.

Orkney visitor
Attractions such as Kirkwall’s iconic St Magnus Cathedral are a huge draw for tourists. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Councillor Rachael King added an amendment which said any cruise levy proposals shouldn’t get in the way of the council exploring further levies on motorhomes and day visitors.

In response to that Christie Hartley, the council’s team manager for Sustainable Tourism said that part of the response states that “it will take the application of multiple levies in combination in order to make it financially viable” for the council to have those levies in the first place.

There was some concern and confusion about how levies, such as an overnight visitor levy, could affect Orcadians.

Would ferries be included?

Councillor Steven Clackson sought some clarity, asking if the county’s internal ferries are going to be considered cruise liners.

He said: “A cruise line, when someone comes on holiday that’s their accommodation, its moving and visiting different areas.

“A ferry is a transport link between two areas. It’s entirely different.

“Are ferries distinct from cruise liners? Is there going to be a levy every time you go across to Scrabster?”

The confusion seemed to arise from the differences between a visitor levy and cruise levy, in particular, points about overnight stays.

However, Mrs Hartley confirmed that ferries would not be considered cruise liners.

Conversation