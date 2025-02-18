3 in hospital as 5 rescued after two avalanches in the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

3 in hospital as 5 rescued after two avalanches in the Cairngorms

29 RAF soldiers and Cairngorm Mountain Rescue volunteers took part in another two rescue operations on Tuesday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
CMRT leader Iain Cornfoot has warned of the "considerable" avalanche risk in the Cairngorms
CMRT leader Iain Cornfoot has warned of the "considerable" avalanche risk in the Cairngorms

Three climbers were transferred to hospital – two with serious injuries – following two avalanches in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) volunteers responded to two “human triggered avalanches” in the Coire an t-Sneachda area, in the Northern Cairngorms, this morning.

CMRT leader Iain Cornfoot told The P&J they were called to rescue three climbers just before 10am.

Not long after, around 11:30am, they were made aware of another two injured climbers about 400-500 metres from the first location.

RAF Valley and RAF Lossiemouth crews training in the area assisted with the second operation, which lasted five hours.

The two climbers were airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries.

The CMRT leader has warned of the “considerable” risk of avalanches on Wednesday.

Five climbers rescued after Cairngorms avalanches

Mr Cornfoot explained that human triggered avalanches are caused by someone’s body weight.

He said they were called to the first incident shortly before 10am.

He said: “Three climbers managed to walk off with assistance, one was taken to hospital but I’m unsure what the injuries were.”

The team then headed down to help the two other climbers.

“Luckily there were RAF teams training in the area and they attended the second incident.

Five people were rescued on Tuesday. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

“They gave emergency first aid and began stretchering out the injured climbers.”

The CMRT leader said the second climbers were more seriously injured than the others.

He continued: “There were assets from the Scottish Ambulance Service including two air ambulances and both were taking to hospital.

“They were treated for multiple injuries; the rescue operation took five hours.”

A total of 12 RAF members and 17 CMRT volunteers took part in the operation.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader warns of avalanche risk

Today’s operations were the second and third rescues in just the last three days, as two climbers were also rescued after an avalanche on Sunday afternoon.  

The pair was swept 164ft after being hit by an avalanche in the Mess of Pottage area of Coire an t-Sneachda.

The hikers were airlifted to a hospital in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

They were airlifted to Glasgow hospital.

Mr Cornfoot is warning mountaineers of the current avalanche risk.

The 45-year-old expert, who joined CMRT aged 15, said: “A moderate avalanche forecast has increased from moderate to considerable for tomorrow.

“I think people think that because of the moderate or low avalanche forecast there’s not really much hazard.

“Right now, we don’t have loads of snow in the mountains so it’s very hard to generate big avalanches but there are these small avalanches that can take you off your feet.

“There are safe areas you can go to with very low avalanche risk and they are detailed in the avalanche forecast but that it’s quite changeable right now with the high winds making a lot of snow drift and then accumulating leading to avalanches.”

Conversation