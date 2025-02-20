Carrbridge snowboarding teen, 16, sets her eyes on the Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Carrbridge snowboarding teen, 16, sets her eyes on the Olympics

Emily Rothney won Gold for Team GB last week at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

By Ena Saracevic

Aged just four, Carrbridge teenager Emily Rothney had her first taste of snowboarding.

She instantly fell in love with the sport and that passion has helped her to become one of the world’s best.

The 16-year-old’s latest success came just last week when she won Gold for Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

And she now has her eyes set on senior Olympic snowboarding glory.

Her dad, Craig, said he is “so proud” of his daughter and her progress so far.

Emily and her dad Craig. Image: Craig Rothney.

The Press and Journal spoke to the father-daughter duo while they were practising at the Laax ski resort in Switzerland.

They call the resort a “mecca” for snowboarding and say they are under a rigorous schedule while preparing for future competitions.

Craig said: “I’m really blessed to be doing this journey with Emily.

“She absolutely loves snowboarding and comes from a snowboarding family.

“She was born into this.

“As soon as she was able to snowboard, she did.”

Emily completes online schooling while she tackles her intensive training.

Emily says competing for Team GB in youth festival was ‘big honour’

On its website, the European Youth Olympic Festival says it is a “biennial multi-sport event” for youth athletes from the 50 member countries of the association of European Olympic Committees.

Emily was chosen to compete for Team GB.

After a sticky landing on her second run, it all came down to Emily’s final attempt – and it proved a winner.

Emily is hoping to eventually be chosen for the Olympics. Image: Craig Rothney.

“I’ve met so many friends from all over the world through snowboarding,” Emily said.

“It was a big honour to be accepted to go the competition.

“The feeling of landing the last run was incredible. It was like all my hard work had paid off.”

Craig added: “When you snowboard, it’s a lot about what’s happening in your brain.

“Your brain may tell you a jump is scary, but you just have to block out everything.”

Emily secured 83 points on that final run, which took her total to 156.75, scoring gold for the teen and Team GB.

Community ‘amazed’ at Emily’s snowboarding talent

“The European Youth Olympic Festival is not always televised but when they see it’s little Emily it’s great for everyone,” Craig added.

“Every rider in the world knows Emily.

“She’s second in the Europa Cup.”

The Europa Cup is an important competition for those who hope to be a part of the Olympics.

Emily Rothney won Gold last week. Image: Craig Rothney.

Snowboarder hopes to make it to the Olympics

The Olympic Winter Games in Italy will begin in February, 2026.

Emily is hoping to be picked to go, although she said the following games after that would also be incredible.

“The Olympics would be so amazing,” she said.

Conversation