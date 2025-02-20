Carrbridge snowboarding teen, 16, sets her eyes on the Olympics

Aged just four, Carrbridge teenager Emily Rothney had her first taste of snowboarding.

She instantly fell in love with the sport and that passion has helped her to become one of the world’s best.

The 16-year-old’s latest success came just last week when she won Gold for Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

And she now has her eyes set on senior Olympic snowboarding glory.

Her dad, Craig, said he is “so proud” of his daughter and her progress so far.

The Press and Journal spoke to the father-daughter duo while they were practising at the Laax ski resort in Switzerland.

They call the resort a “mecca” for snowboarding and say they are under a rigorous schedule while preparing for future competitions.

Craig said: “I’m really blessed to be doing this journey with Emily.

“She absolutely loves snowboarding and comes from a snowboarding family.

“She was born into this.

“As soon as she was able to snowboard, she did.”

Emily completes online schooling while she tackles her intensive training.

Emily says competing for Team GB in youth festival was ‘big honour’

On its website, the European Youth Olympic Festival says it is a “biennial multi-sport event” for youth athletes from the 50 member countries of the association of European Olympic Committees.

Emily was chosen to compete for Team GB.

After a sticky landing on her second run, it all came down to Emily’s final attempt – and it proved a winner.

“I’ve met so many friends from all over the world through snowboarding,” Emily said.

“It was a big honour to be accepted to go the competition.

“The feeling of landing the last run was incredible. It was like all my hard work had paid off.”

Craig added: “When you snowboard, it’s a lot about what’s happening in your brain.

“Your brain may tell you a jump is scary, but you just have to block out everything.”

Emily secured 83 points on that final run, which took her total to 156.75, scoring gold for the teen and Team GB.

Community ‘amazed’ at Emily’s snowboarding talent

“The European Youth Olympic Festival is not always televised but when they see it’s little Emily it’s great for everyone,” Craig added.

“Every rider in the world knows Emily.

“She’s second in the Europa Cup.”

The Europa Cup is an important competition for those who hope to be a part of the Olympics.

Snowboarder hopes to make it to the Olympics

The Olympic Winter Games in Italy will begin in February, 2026.

Emily is hoping to be picked to go, although she said the following games after that would also be incredible.

“The Olympics would be so amazing,” she said.