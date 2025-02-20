Inverness attack victim, 71, tells carjackers who battered him: ‘GTA is not real life’

An Inverness businessman has accused the two thugs who viciously attacked him of treating real life like Grand Theft Auto.

Master chocolatier Lucas Story arrived in Inverness from Belgium almost a quarter of a century ago and built up a popular business – Story Chocolates – with his wife Ingrid.

But the 71-year-old last month had to shut down the successful firm as a result of the ongoing trauma caused by thugs Callum Ross and Matthew Bell, who hijacked his work van while high on drugs and viciously beat him up.

Ross, 19 and Bell, 24, admitted assault to severe injury, danger of life, permanent disfigurement, impairment and attempting to pervert the course of justice and were each jailed for four years and five months today.

Fourteen months on from the ordeal, Mr Story said he has to use a foot brace, crutches and sometimes a wheelchair.

“Every step I take reminds me of that awful day,” Mr Story told the Press and Journal.

“There are a lot of good young people, but some of them think life is a video game.

‘Real life is not GTA’

“Some of these games like Grand Theft Auto allow you to carjack whatever vehicle you come across.

“In video games, there are no consequences, but in real life there.

“I can no longer work. My staff lost their jobs – that’s what the actions of these two people have done.”

Bell’s lawyer, David Patterson, told Inverness Sheriff Court: “He has been on a very slippery slope for a number of years.

“His life has been chaotic and transient marked by substance misuse triggered by the break-down of a relationship.

“He is quite ashamed of what he did and regularly expresses remorse.”

Ross’ solicitor, Marc Dickson, said of his client: “It is accepted it is reprehensible and unforgivable behaviour.

‘Every footstep is a reminder’

“He has a diagnosis of mental health disorders and had a difficult start in life. In the psychiatric report, he has expressed his remorse.”

Reacting to this, Mr Story said: “They did this themselves.

“When they woke up that morning and started taking whatever substances they took, they knew that they were going to do and so they cannot blame society.

“These men have their own free will.

“They are young and I just hope they can use their time in prison to turn their lives around. They still have time.”

Mr Story added: “What they did affects me every day. I still have nightmares about what happened.

“I have to wear a footbrace, so when I get up every morning and go to bed every night I am reminded of what they did to me. Every footstep is a reminder.

“Nowadays, I can only walk with the aid of crutches and, when I am going a far distance, I need a wheelchair.

‘I will give police chocolate’

“We even had to get a ramp fitted at the front of the house.

“I’d really like to thank my staff for their support in these difficult months.”

The experienced chocolatier added: “I’d also like to thank the witness who helped me and the police – I will give them a box of chocolates each.”

After training in Belgium, Mr Story and his wife launched his firm in the Victorian Market Hall.

Over the years they won rave reviews from Inverness families celebrating special occasions with tasty treats.

One reviewer took to the internet, saying: “Story’s Chocolates makes their chocolates by hand, and they are the most delicious things I’ve ever tasted.”

The court heard how Mr Story was driving his van to work on December 19 2023 when Ross and Bell flagged it down for a lift.

After Mr Story refused and drove off, the pair threw a beer can at the van on Merlewood Road.

‘We’ll take the van’

Mr Story stopped to check for damage.

Ross, of Polmont Young Offender’s Institution and Bell of Benula Road, Inverness, then punched him in the head and said: “We are going to take the van.”

As Mr Story tried to call 999 and then drive off, the thugs took his mobile phone and keys.

They then repeatedly struck him on the back of his legs, knocking him to the ground.

Bell tried to drive off in the van but the courageous Mr Story managed to get back up.

He got on to the bonnet to prevent Bell from stealing it.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “Bell drove the van a short distance before applying the brakes causing Mr Story to slide off.

“He was hurt and lying on the ground and observed Ross leave the van and run away before Bell tried to reverse the van back up the road.

“But he was unable to get it into gear and ran away.”

Thug went in ice-cold water

At that point, a bystander called 999 and police searched the area for the thugs.

Officers found Bell hiding under a bush in the Ness Islands.

Ross tried to evade police by crossing an ice-cold river.

Firefighters had to rescue him from an earth mound in the Ness.

He had to be taken to Raigmore Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia.

Both men attempted to discard items linking them to the attack on Mr Story.

Sheriff Sara Matheson said: “These offences are of the utmost seriousness.

‘Disgusting and brutal’

“The local community was shocked and appalled by the unprovoked attack on a 71-year-old man on his way to work at 9am.

“It had grave consequences for your victim who had to spend time in the intensive care unit, trauma unit and in surgery and he is unable to work.”

She added: “It is the measure of your victim that in his impact statement his emphasis is not on himself but others, particularly his wife as he can no longer work.

“By your thuggish behaviour, you have taken a lot from him.

“This was a disgusting and brutal attack and I can mark the public’s disapproval by keeping you off the streets.”