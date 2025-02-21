‘Huge decision’ for Orkney as £50m windfarm at Quanterness gets unanimous backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Huge decision’ for Orkney as £50m windfarm at Quanterness gets unanimous backing

The council leader defended the decision amid fears for the landscape, with famous Local Hero quote: "You can't eat the scenery."

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Quanterness Orkney windfarm
Artists impression of the proposed Quanterness wind farm. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

Councillors in Orkney have given their unanimous backing to one of three on-shore windfarms the local authority has proposed.

The full roster of Orkney’s 21 councillors met behind closed doors this week.

Their job was to focus on proposed windfarms for Quanterness and Hoy.

Backing for the six-turbine windfarm at the £50m Quanterness site, west of Kirkwall, was given.

However, the proposals for a similar development at Wee Fea on the island of Hoy have been “paused”.

When asked if she thought on-shore windfarms would ruin the Orkney landscape, council leader Heather Woodbridge quoted the film Local Hero.

Admitting it was a “huge decision”, she said: “You can’t eat the scenery.”

But how does a council decide on its own windfarms? And what does everyone think about the proposals?

Orkney council windfarms: what happened in the meeting?

A “reappraisal” of the Hoy project is to be carried out, in light of the current grid connection costs attached to the project, the council says.

A decision on a third windfarm on the tiny island of Faray will go to councillors in 2027.

The proposals for the Quanterness and Hoy sites consist of six turbines each, with each farm designed to generate up to 28.8MW.

The turbines would be 149.9m in height from the ground to blade tip.

The council has been developing proposals for council-owned windfarms since 2016.

What are the windfarms worth?

The council wants to build the windfarms to generate cash to protect services and reach carbon-neutral goals. They’re also trying to help the case for a 220MW interconnector cable between Orkney and the Scottish Mainland.

It has been estimated that the two windfarms, plus a third on the island of Faray, could boost the council’s coffers by £5.5million per year.

The council says the project at Quanterness will generate a clear profit of £3.3m per year over the 25-year lifespan of the project. That’s an expected £120m over the full term.

Orkney Islands Council
The decisions were made within Orkney Council chamber today. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

Construction of the Quanterness project is expected to start in 2027 with generation getting underway in 2028.

Hoy windfarm ‘paused’

The costs for the Hoy project – although identical in size to Quanterness – were expected to reach £77m.

There are additional grid connection costs.

Heather Woodbridge
Orkney Islands Council leader, Heather Woodbridge. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Whilst Orkney’s council would have still expected the Hoy project to turn a net profit, it felt that the financial risk was too high.

‘Huge decision’ for Orkney

The actual decision on whether to grant planning permission is now passed on to Scottish Ministers.

The turbines are not popular with everyone.

Following this week’s decision, council leader Heather Woodbridge was asked if Orkney’s landscape was being sacrificed for the financial benefits of the windfarm.

She said: “We have to consider, on balance, what is best for Orkney as a whole.

“We must ensure our vital public services are funded and that we’re able to sustain them into the future – not just for us but for future generations as well.

“You can’t eat scenery.”

The leader said “the door remains open for future consideration” regarding Hoy.

The decisions made at this week’s meeting still have to be ratified by the full council in two weeks.

