Kinlochbervie’s ‘last chance’ to transform historic harbour into new NC500 destination

A dilapidated harbour store in Kinlochbervie could become a must-see destination for NC500 travellers under a new restoration project.

Local development charity Kinlochbervie Community Company have submitted plans to transform the idyllic location on Loch Clash into a tourist hotspot.

The company have already led a number of community projects in the area including a stopover for camper vans and broadband improvements.

But the hope is a new attraction could convince more overnight visitors to stop in the village as they travel the Highland’s famous NC500 route.

They believe the building is in such a “dangerous” condition it could be the “last chance” to revive it.

What is the history of the harbour store?

The old harbour store looks out over Loch Clash, Kinlochbervie’s historic harbour area and the old “industrial heart” of the village.

In its more active life, the harbour buildings were used to store fishing nets and hang salmon for drying.

The area remained a bustling fishing and goods delivery hub until the 1970s when the modern harbour opened on the nearby Loch Inchard.

Members of the public have given accounts of time spent at events and gatherings in the area over the years.

However, the building has since fallen into disrepair and keeping the status quo is “not an option due to the dangerous condition of the building”.

What are the plans?

Setting the plans apart from a typical renovation, the company plan to take the roof off the old harbour store – but not replace it.

Infographics showcasing Kinlochbervie’s maritime history will be in the open-air, surrounded by the old stonework with views out towards the landscapes of Loch Clash.

The applicants stated as much of the old stonework will be retained as possible.

They said “significant consideration” has been given to “develop a new use for the buildings while maintaining their historical legacy.”

What projects have the company worked on so far?

Kinlochbervie Community Company have been involved in a number of community improvement projects since starting up in 2008.

They have refurbished several houses to be run by the Highlands Small Communities Housing Trust, and worked to upgrade the village’s internet.

Their previous project on Loch Clash transformed the historic fishing pier into a campervan stopover with fresh water, waste disposal and electricity.

‘Last chance’ to preserve piece of village history

The applicants believe the century-old building in it’s current state is in a “dangerous condition”.

They said: “We feel that this is the last chance to preserve an important component of the village’s history.

“This will be an asset both to the community and to visitors to the community.”

The application is now with Highland Council, who have since weighed in on the development.

The council’s historic environment team said plans to save the store are “welcomed” but expressed their wish for the corrugated roof to remain.

