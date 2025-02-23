Naturists to descend Highland estate for summer retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Naturists to descend Highland estate for summer retreat

Guests will begin their getaway at Corrour Station which is featured in Trainspotting and Harry Potter.

By Ellie Milne
Loch Ossian Youth Hostel
Some guests will stay at the Loch Ossian Youth Hostel which leads straight to the water. Image: Supplied.

An organisation that promotes naturism in the UK will host a clothes-free Highland retreat this summer.

Several naturists will arrive in Corrour at the country’s highest mainline railway station on June 6 to kick off the “Highland Walking Weekend”.

The three-day getaway has been organised by British Naturism, which has held similar events at the same spot in the past.

Guests will have exclusive use of the Loch Ossian Youth Hostel and the signal box B&B located at the railway station which famously appeared in the film Trainspotting.

Corrour station sign
The naturist guests will arrive at Corrour Station on June 6. Image: DC Thomson.

Due to the hostel’s remote location, guests can be naked throughout the building and grounds.

Exploring naturism in the Highland wilderness

The weekend away aims to allow naturists to enjoy the Highland scenery and remote wilderness.

The accommodation provides direct access to Loch Ossian where they can take part in skinny dipping, while the hills and some lower-level tracks lie nearby for naturist walking.

Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan McGregor, Kevin McKidd and Ewen Bremner in Trainspotting scene
Corrour Station features in the 1996 film Trainspotting, starring Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan McGregor, Kevin McKidd and Ewen Bremner. Image: Liam Longman/Figment/Noel Gay/Kobal/Shutterstock.

On the final night of the trip, guests will also enjoy a “clothing-optional” meal at the Station Restaurant.

The event page states: “During the weekend we will have exclusive use of the remote Loch Ossian hostel in the central Highlands providing direct access to the hills and lower-level tracks for naturist walking.

“The area is also full of lochs and rivers for skinny dipping.

“The remote location of the hostel means that we can be naked throughout the building and the grounds. The hostel also has direct access to Loch Ossian for swimming, and we have also been able to walk naked direct from the hostel in previous years.”

Loch Ossian with youth hostel in background
Loch Ossian Youth Hostel is next to the loch. Image: Hostelling Scotland.

British Naturism has provided various accommodation options all located in the remote Corrour estate, ranging in price from £45 for wild camping to £660 for a room in the B&B.

The majority of tickets are already sold out.

They wrote: “All the accommodation is located on the Corrour estate which is not accessible by car.

“It is possible to walk or cycle into the estate, but the easiest option is to arrive to Corrour by train.”

Conversation