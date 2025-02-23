Naturists to descend Highland estate for summer retreat

An organisation that promotes naturism in the UK will host a clothes-free Highland retreat this summer.

Several naturists will arrive in Corrour at the country’s highest mainline railway station on June 6 to kick off the “Highland Walking Weekend”.

The three-day getaway has been organised by British Naturism, which has held similar events at the same spot in the past.

Guests will have exclusive use of the Loch Ossian Youth Hostel and the signal box B&B located at the railway station which famously appeared in the film Trainspotting.

Due to the hostel’s remote location, guests can be naked throughout the building and grounds.

Exploring naturism in the Highland wilderness

The weekend away aims to allow naturists to enjoy the Highland scenery and remote wilderness.

The accommodation provides direct access to Loch Ossian where they can take part in skinny dipping, while the hills and some lower-level tracks lie nearby for naturist walking.

On the final night of the trip, guests will also enjoy a “clothing-optional” meal at the Station Restaurant.

The event page states: “During the weekend we will have exclusive use of the remote Loch Ossian hostel in the central Highlands providing direct access to the hills and lower-level tracks for naturist walking.

“The area is also full of lochs and rivers for skinny dipping.

“The remote location of the hostel means that we can be naked throughout the building and the grounds. The hostel also has direct access to Loch Ossian for swimming, and we have also been able to walk naked direct from the hostel in previous years.”

British Naturism has provided various accommodation options all located in the remote Corrour estate, ranging in price from £45 for wild camping to £660 for a room in the B&B.

The majority of tickets are already sold out.

They wrote: “All the accommodation is located on the Corrour estate which is not accessible by car.

“It is possible to walk or cycle into the estate, but the easiest option is to arrive to Corrour by train.”