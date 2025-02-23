Ullapool musician wows Britain’s Got Talent judges with unique rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

An Ullapool musician wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent with his unique take on a disco anthem.

Ruairidh MacLean, known as RuMac, appeared on the first episode of the new season of the ITV show last night.

Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and guest judge KSI looked nervous when he pulled an accordion from his bag.

Simon moaned: “Oh no, it is even worse – an accordion. I hate them.”

Alesha agreed: “I hate them as well.”

RuMac joked: “I know how much you love the bagpipes,” as he played a bagpipe-type sound on his accordion.

However, the 32-year-old soon won the judges over with his version of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.

The 1970s disco classic, adopted by the Tartan Army ahead of Euro 2020, is an unofficial Scotland football anthem and had the crowd on their feet within seconds.

Presenters Ant and Dec even danced in the wings.

Simon described the performance as “fantastically mad,” saying he had never heard anything like it in his life.

KSI, a musician and boxer, said: “That’s the stuff that goes viral, bro. Weird, funky.

“I didn’t know what I was watching, but I was just entertained.”

Alesha Dixon said: “I don’t know what I think.”

While Amanda Holden said: “It is a ‘yes’ from me.”

After making it through to the next round, RuMac left the stage as Ant and Dec cheered him on.

Dec said: “I wasn’t expecting that.”

Moments later, RuMac said the same thing, smiling from ear to ear.

RuMac is now one step closer to winning the Britain’s Got Talent £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to perform for the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance.

The next stage is Deliberation Day when the judges decide which acts to progress to the live semi-finals.

