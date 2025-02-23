Ullapool musician wows Britain’s Got Talent judges with unique rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Ullapool musician wows Britain’s Got Talent judges with unique rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

Ruairidh MacLean, known as RuMac, is through to the next round of Britain's Got Talent.

By Louise Glen
Ant and Dec with RuMac on Britain's Got Talent.
Ant and Dec with RuMac on Britain's Got Talent. Britain's Got Talent/Syco Entertainment.

An Ullapool musician wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent with his unique take on a disco anthem.

Ruairidh MacLean, known as RuMac, appeared on the first episode of the new season of the ITV show last night.

Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and guest judge KSI looked nervous when he pulled an accordion from his bag.

Simon moaned: “Oh no, it is even worse – an accordion. I hate them.”

RuMac Ullapool's wn on Britain's Got Talent
RuMac from Ullapool was on Britain's Got Talent stage. Image: Britain's Got Talent/Syco Entertainment.
RuMac from Ullapool was in Britain's Got Talent.
RuMac stole the show on Britain’s Got Talent. Image: Britain’s Got Talent/ Syco Entertainment.

Alesha agreed: “I hate them as well.”

RuMac joked: “I know how much you love the bagpipes,” as he played a bagpipe-type sound on his accordion.

However, the 32-year-old soon won the judges over with his version of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.

The 1970s disco classic, adopted by the Tartan Army ahead of Euro 2020, is an unofficial Scotland football anthem and had the crowd on their feet within seconds.

Presenters Ant and Dec even danced in the wings.

Simon described the performance as “fantastically mad,” saying he had never heard anything like it in his life.

The judges on Britain's Got Talent
The judges were initially unconvinced about RuMac's performance. Image: Britain's Got Talent/ Syco Entertainment.

KSI, a musician and boxer, said: “That’s the stuff that goes viral, bro. Weird, funky.

“I didn’t know what I was watching, but I was just entertained.”

Alesha Dixon said: “I don’t know what I think.”

While Amanda Holden said: “It is a ‘yes’ from me.”

After making it through to the next round, RuMac left the stage as Ant and Dec cheered him on.

Dec said: “I wasn’t expecting that.”

Moments later, RuMac said the same thing, smiling from ear to ear.

RuMac is now one step closer to winning the Britain’s Got Talent £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to perform for the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance.

The next stage is Deliberation Day when the judges decide which acts to progress to the live semi-finals.

Follow RuMac’s Britain’s Got Talent journey on STV or STV Player.

Conversation