Teenager charged after Oban drugs raid

A teenager has been charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs in Oban.

The 18-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal after police raided a property on Shore Street.

Class A and Class B drugs were found at Oban address

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged following the execution of a drugs search warrant by officers from Oban.

“On Thursday February 20 2025, officers executed the search warrant, gaining entry to the address on Shore Street, Oban.

“The search revealed a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs.

“The man was charged with possession of a controlled drug and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

