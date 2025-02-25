Highlands & Islands Teenager charged after Oban drugs raid Police in Oban found Class A and Class B drugs in the 18-year-old's property. By Louise Glen February 25 2025, 1:26 pm February 25 2025, 1:26 pm Share Teenager charged after Oban drugs raid Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6700176/oban-drugs-raid-shore-street/ Copy Link A 18-year-old was charged with drug offences in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. A teenager has been charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs in Oban. The 18-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal after police raided a property on Shore Street. Class A and Class B drugs were found at Oban address A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged following the execution of a drugs search warrant by officers from Oban. “On Thursday February 20 2025, officers executed the search warrant, gaining entry to the address on Shore Street, Oban. “The search revealed a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs. “The man was charged with possession of a controlled drug and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.” Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area. Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox and join in the conversation on Facebook.