Short term accommodation at Bowmore, Tiree offices and an agricultural shed in Staffin

For its first edition, we look at a new office building for Tiree, a house at Fionnphort on Mull and staff accommodation pods in Islay.

On Skye, plans for an agricultural shed were given the green light.

Office block at Heylipol, Tiree

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council planners for an office building and alterations to the existing craft shop at 3 Heylipol, Isle Of Tiree.

It is proposed the office block will be built behind the craft shop.

The application has been lodged by Tiree resident John Bottomley and the agent is William White of Glasgow.

In papers, the difficulty of getting construction materials on Tiree is highlighted, so everything needed for the build will be “easily sourced and transported”.

An air source heat pump will be used for heating and hot water.

There will be one path to the new building from the craft shop while all other areas will have natural grass.

The application was lodged on Christmas Eve, validated on January 13, and it is due to be decided by March 12.

Renewal of planning application at Fionnphort, Mull

Planners have been asked to approve a renewal of a planning application for land east of Achadh Na Mara and Burnside in Fionnphort on Mull.

The street front house will have spectacular views across to Iona, as well as being a few steps away from the Keel Row pub and the village shop.

This renewal application includes the erection of a dwelling house and the creation of vehicular access. It was first approved on March 29, 2022.

The application was received on January 17, was validated on February 20 and is due to be determined by April 18.

Short term accommodation at Bowmore on Islay

An application was lodged on Monday, February 17, for ashort-term accommodation pod at Tigh Na Fhothannan on School Street in Bowmore.

The pod will be used for short term letting – and will be right next to Bowmore Distillery on the shore of Loch Indaal.

In a letter from agents Wham Architecture, it states: “The site previously hosted a static caravan which was raised up on blockwork piers on the patio.”

Argyll and Bute Council planners validated the application on February 21, and have said it will be determined by April 19.

Agricultural shed at Staffin on Skye

A planning application has been lodged with Highland Council for the erection of an agricultural shed on land south of Carnban, 1 Lower Garafad, Staffin on the Isle of Skye.

The application was lodged by Jock Gordon Design and Planning on behalf of Alex MacKinnon on January 22.

It was validated on the same day.

The council sent a letter to the applicant to say prior approval for the agricultural shed was not required.

In a letter to the application, Highland Council said: “The Highland Council in exercise of its powers under the above Act and Article 3 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Scotland) Order 1992 (as amended) has determined that prior approval is not required for the above development.

“The development can now proceed in strict accordance with the particulars given in the prior notification submission.

“Any changes to the scheme may require a further prior notification submission.”

