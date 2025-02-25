A87 Skye to Invergarry road closed at Inverinate after crash

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a one-vehicle crash at Inverinate, near Kyle, on the A87 Skye to Invergarry road.

The road has been closed in both directions since around 11.10am, and emergency services are in attendance.

One person was injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A87 closed in both direction

A post on Traffic Scotland said: “The A87 near Inverinate, Kyle, is currently closed in both directions following a one-vehicle crash, which was reported around 11.10am on Tuesday February 25 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.15am to attend a road traffic collision on the A87, Inverinate, near Kyle.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.”

We have asked Police Scotland for further information about the crash.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox and join in the conversation on Facebook.