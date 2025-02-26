Woman dies in A87 crash as driver hospitalised

A woman has died in a crash on the A87 at Inverinate near Kyle.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11:10am on Tuesday February 25.

A man, also 57, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He was driving the white Vauxhall Astra – the only vehicle involved.

The road was closed for more than seven hours.

Police confirmed the victim’s next of kin have been informed.

Police Sergeant Calum MacAulay of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, a female passenger died, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

He continued: “The road re-opened at 6.30pm same date. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of 25 February, 2025.”

