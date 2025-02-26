Man, 79, dies after car enters the water in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 79, dies after car enters the water in Orkney

Rescue crews recovered the car from the water, however the driver could not be saved.

By Michelle Henderson
Police car with blue lights going.
Police were at the scene. Image: Police Scotland.

A 79-year-old man has died after his car was pulled from the water in Orkney.

Emergency crews were scrambled to Myre Bay, east of Longhope, at around 9.40am on Thursday, February 20.

Early reports indicated a car, a red Volkswagen Golf, had entered the water to the south of Hoy.

Crews worked diligently to recover the wreck.

Sadly, Stephen Seymour-Clancy, 79, the occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as a fatal crash after finding no suspicious circumstances.

Appeal for witnesses to come forward

Officers investigating the Orkney crash are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Seymour-Clancy’s family and friends at this difficult time and we’ll continue to do all we can to support them.

“The incident is being treated as a fatal crash and I’d appeal to anyone who has information, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0817 of February 20.

