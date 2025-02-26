Man, 79, dies after car enters the water in Orkney

A 79-year-old man has died after his car was pulled from the water in Orkney.

Emergency crews were scrambled to Myre Bay, east of Longhope, at around 9.40am on Thursday, February 20.

Early reports indicated a car, a red Volkswagen Golf, had entered the water to the south of Hoy.

Crews worked diligently to recover the wreck.

Sadly, Stephen Seymour-Clancy, 79, the occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as a fatal crash after finding no suspicious circumstances.

Appeal for witnesses to come forward

Officers investigating the Orkney crash are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Seymour-Clancy’s family and friends at this difficult time and we’ll continue to do all we can to support them.

“The incident is being treated as a fatal crash and I’d appeal to anyone who has information, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0817 of February 20.