Highland school with just TWO pupils saved from closure

A rural Highland primary with just two pupils has been saved from closure by councillors after a flurry of local support.

The school has ambitions of becoming a learning hub for maritime education with links to local STEM and ecological organisations.

Council reports branded the school “no longer viable” after a continued decline in pupils.

But parents and locals came together in a bid to save the school – and now councillors have backed them.

Where is Duror Primary?

Duror is a small village south of Fort William.

The primary school is part of a cluster of four local schools: the others are Ballachulish, Glencoe and St Bride’s Primary.

Duror’s staff involve their pupils and community in a number of classes and events around the primary cluster.

Why were the council looking to close it?

Currently, Duror has a roll of two pupils. The low number was one of the reasons why it was first identified for potential closure.

A council report said the low current and future attendance numbers meant the school “is no longer viable”.

They cited “educational disadvantages” impacting a school roll of two pupils, with limits on group activities and sharing of work.

The report added: “the educational interests of the children are best served elsewhere.”

The council were set to save over £100,000 a year from closing the school but insisted it was not a financial decision to shut Duror’s doors.

The nearest primary, St Bride’s, is a 14-mile round trip from Duror Primary.

Parents and locals united to save school

An avalanche of support for the school was received by the council in advance of councillors deciding its future.

Sophie Hardy, a mum of two toddlers, said: “We moved to Duror because we felt it ticked all the boxes: it is remote but has the essentials within it, plus a great community feel.

“It is such a loss to our village if the council chooses to close the school. Especially with all the preschool children in the area.”

Local parent Megan Dent said: “This school is vital to the future of our village.

“It has so much to offer and lots of exciting potential. I really hope that my little boy will be able to attend when the time comes.”

Duror on voyage towards maritime learning hub

With more certainty about the future, Duror could become a ‘maritime school’.

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), based in Oban, have shown interest in the school as a hub for STEM education in the Highlands.

Dr Anuschka Miller, Head of Communications at SAMS, said: “The school has space and facilities that can enable us to provide more educational opportunities in the area.”

Marine & Coastal Conservation of Loch Linnhe (MaCCOLL) and the International Otter Survival Fund (IOSF), based on Skye, are also involved.

Councillor Sarah Fanet said the work from these organisations would turn Duror Primary into a “unique marine and coastal education learning hub”.

