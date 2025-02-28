Highland school with just TWO pupils saved from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland school with just TWO pupils saved from closure

Duror Primary on Loch Linnhe could become a maritime learning centre.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
sign of saved duror primary school
Duror Primary School has secured it's future. Supplied by Google Maps.

A rural Highland primary with just two pupils has been saved from closure by councillors after a flurry of local support.

The school has ambitions of becoming a learning hub for maritime education with links to local STEM and ecological organisations.

Council reports branded the school “no longer viable” after a continued decline in pupils.

But parents and locals came together in a bid to save the school – and now councillors have backed them.

castle stalker loch linnhe
Duror, like Castle Stalker (pictured) are next to Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Where is Duror Primary?

Duror is a small village south of Fort William.

The primary school is part of a cluster of four local schools: the others are Ballachulish, Glencoe and St Bride’s Primary.

Duror’s staff involve their pupils and community in a number of classes and events around the primary cluster.

Why were the council looking to close it?

Currently, Duror has a roll of two pupils. The low number was one of the reasons why it was first identified for potential closure.

A council report said the low current and future attendance numbers meant the school “is no longer viable”.

They cited “educational disadvantages” impacting a school roll of two pupils, with limits on group activities and sharing of work.

The report added: “the educational interests of the children are best served elsewhere.”

The council were set to save over £100,000 a year from closing the school but insisted it was not a financial decision to shut Duror’s doors.

The nearest primary, St Bride’s, is a 14-mile round trip from Duror Primary.

The road into Duror from the A828. Duror Primary pictured above. Supplied by Google Maps.

Parents and locals united to save school

An avalanche of support for the school was received by the council in advance of councillors deciding its future.

Sophie Hardy, a mum of two toddlers, said: “We moved to Duror because we felt it ticked all the boxes: it is remote but has the essentials within it, plus a great community feel.

“It is such a loss to our village if the council chooses to close the school. Especially with all the preschool children in the area.”

Local parent Megan Dent said: “This school is vital to the future of our village.

“It has so much to offer and lots of exciting potential. I really hope that my little boy will be able to attend when the time comes.”

The Scottish Associationof Marine Science (SAMS) and other organisations are getting involved with the school. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

Duror on voyage towards maritime learning hub

With more certainty about the future, Duror could become a ‘maritime school’.

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), based in Oban, have shown interest in the school as a hub for STEM education in the Highlands.

Dr Anuschka Miller, Head of Communications at SAMS, said: “The school has space and facilities that can enable us to provide more educational opportunities in the area.”

SAMS based at Dunstaffnage, Oban. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

Marine & Coastal Conservation of Loch Linnhe (MaCCOLL) and the International Otter Survival Fund (IOSF),  based on Skye, are also involved.

Councillor Sarah Fanet said the work from these organisations would turn Duror Primary into a “unique marine and coastal education learning hub”.

SAMS and other orgs could use Duror as a base for marine education in the Highlands. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

