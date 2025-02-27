Woman who died in A87 crash near Kyle named

A woman who died after a crash on the A87 has been named by police.

Kim Gilbert from the Stafford area was involved in a crash on that road involving a white Vauxhall Astra last Tuesday.

Officers were called to a road incident which took place at Inverinate near Kyle around 11.10am that day.

Cops attended the scene but the 56-year-old was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for seven hours while an investigation took place.

A driver, a 57-year-old man, was also taken the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow for treatment.

Now police have called for anyone with information on the crash to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries into this crash are ongoing.

“Officers are keen to speak with drivers who were in the area at the time and may have seen the white Vauxhall Astra travelling, prior to the collision.”

‘Thoughts are with Kim Gilbert’s family’

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mrs Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A87 near Inverinate around the time of the crash to get in touch with us.

“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of the February 25.”