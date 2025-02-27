Woman who died in A87 crash near Kyle named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman who died in A87 crash near Kyle named

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

By Graham Fleming
Kim Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Police Scotland
A woman who died after a crash on the A87 has been named by police.

Kim Gilbert from the Stafford area was involved in a crash on that road involving a white Vauxhall Astra last Tuesday.

Officers were called to a road incident which took place at Inverinate near Kyle around 11.10am that day.

Cops attended the scene but the 56-year-old was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for seven hours while an investigation took place.

A driver, a 57-year-old man, was also taken the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow for treatment.

Now police have called for anyone with information on the crash to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries into this crash are ongoing.

“Officers are keen to speak with drivers who were in the area at the time and may have seen the white Vauxhall Astra travelling, prior to the collision.”

‘Thoughts are with Kim Gilbert’s family’

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mrs Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A87 near Inverinate around the time of the crash to get in touch with us.

“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of the February 25.”

