Fines start: Laws banning pavement parking enforced across Oban and Argyll from today

A law banning pavement parking will be enforced in Oban and across Argyll and Bute from today, with motorists facing £100 fines for breaches.

Argyll and Bute Council has introduced a comprehensive ban on pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs, in line with the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

Motorists have been issued with warnings for contravening the bans for some time, but fines have not been issued.

From today, however, anyone breaching the new restrictions may find themselves being hit with a £100 penalty charge notice.

The council says pavement parking is dangerous and can cause damage.

‘Do the right thing for others’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said: “Pavement parking can be dangerous.

“It forces vulnerable pedestrians—such as people with a visual impairment, wheelchair users, and parents or carers with children—off the pavement and into the road among vehicles.

“There is also a financial cost.

“Pavements aren’t designed to take the weight of vehicles and inconsiderate parking can contribute to the repairs required on our footways.”

The council spokesperson added that the focus was on “keeping the public safe and traffic flowing freely”.

Where enforcement causes more problems than it solves, the legislation allows for site assessments to determine if an exemption is appropriate.

‘Consider if it was a member of your family impacted’

Councillor John Armour, policy lead for roads, said: “We’re asking people to do the right thing for others.

“In the main, pavement parking is not malicious, but we all need to be aware that it can have a serious impact on individuals.

“Research by charities clearly shows a great many people’s lives are affected by it on a daily basis.

“Cars parked on pavements or at dropped kerbs can prevent people from getting out and about safely and independently.

“Please consider this as if it was a member of your family that was impacted.”

The £100 penalties can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

