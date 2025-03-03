Fines start: Laws banning pavement parking enforced across Oban and Argyll from today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fines start: Laws banning pavement parking enforced across Oban and Argyll from today

The standard penalty for pavement parking violations in Argyll and Bute Council area is £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

By Louise Glen
Parking on pavements in Argyll or Oban will be subject to a fine
Argyll and Bute Council will start fining people for parking on pavements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A law banning pavement parking will be enforced in Oban and across Argyll and Bute from today, with motorists facing £100 fines for breaches.

Argyll and Bute Council has introduced a comprehensive ban on pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs, in line with the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

Motorists have been issued with warnings for contravening the bans for some time, but fines have not been issued.

From today, however, anyone breaching the new restrictions may find themselves being hit with a £100 penalty charge notice.

The council says pavement parking is dangerous and can cause damage.

‘Do the right thing for others’

no parking on pavements in Oban, Argyll
No double parking, or parking on pavements will be allowed, not even on the congested George Street in Oban. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said: “Pavement parking can be dangerous.

“It forces vulnerable pedestrians—such as people with a visual impairment, wheelchair users, and parents or carers with children—off the pavement and into the road among vehicles.

“There is also a financial cost.

“Pavements aren’t designed to take the weight of vehicles and inconsiderate parking can contribute to the repairs required on our footways.”

The council spokesperson added that the focus was on “keeping the public safe and traffic flowing freely”.

Where enforcement causes more problems than it solves, the legislation allows for site assessments to determine if an exemption is appropriate.

‘Consider if it was a member of your family impacted’

Councillor John Armour, policy lead for roads, said: “We’re asking people to do the right thing for others.

“In the main, pavement parking is not malicious, but we all need to be aware that it can have a serious impact on individuals.

“Research by charities clearly shows a great many people’s lives are affected by it on a daily basis.

“Cars parked on pavements or at dropped kerbs can prevent people from getting out and about safely and independently.

“Please consider this as if it was a member of your family that was impacted.”

The £100 penalties can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

