Fears Invergordon could lose ‘lifeline’ local woodland for dog walkers and kids under Green Freeport housing project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fears Invergordon could lose ‘lifeline’ local woodland for dog walkers and kids under Green Freeport housing project

The plans will be discussed by Highland Councillors for a second time, after previously being approved.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Residents have said the woodland is one of the last true green spaces in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Residents have said the woodland is one of the last true green spaces in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A housing development for 66 homes in Invergordon has been recommended for approval for a second time.

This is despite local outrage the plans will destroy what objectors say is one of the last accessible wild spaces in the town.

Almost 120 objections about the development have been submitted since it was first brought forward in 2023.

Council officers have recommended it goes ahead to address Highland’s housing challenge and to support the incoming Green Freeport.

What are the plans?

Inverness-based developer Capstone Construction are looking for a 66-home neighbourhood on the edge of Invergordon.

The development is a mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom houses and flats.

75% of the housing will be affordable and the remaining 17 houses are for private renting.

The plans were originally approved by the council’s north planning committee last year.

But updates to the housing policy and changes to the plans have brought the development in front of councillors for a second time.

The arrangement of the 66-dwelling development. Supplied by Highland Council Planning.

Housing will ‘destroy’ cherished local green space for kids

Objectors have pleaded with the council to “please listen” to the Invergordon locals about the impact of losing the green space.

Sally King said: “Me and my two small children go to the woods every day for a walk and to play.

“This is where we build stick houses, find leaves and conkers, hear the woodpeckers peck and climb trees.

“We need untouched nature to relax and recharge and I know that I would struggle to live in Invergordon without the woods!”

Lisa Butcher said her children are also regular visitors to the “only completely natural and unspoilt area of Invergordon”.

An outline of the site surrounded by woodland. Supplied by Google Earth.

Popular with dog walkers and ‘lifeline’ for some

David Bell and Natalie Shinwari were among others who expressed how popular the area is with dog walkers.

Natalie added: “With local GP services being under strain, this has been a lifeline to myself and I would think many others as this has been a more natural method to manage mental health.”

A number of locals also said current infrastructure and school capacity in Invergordon is not able to support more people and families.

Officers have reviewed all of the objections and said concerns have already been addressed when it was previously discussed by councillors.

Invergordon Golf Club is also nearby to the proposed housing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

What did councillors say the first time round?

Back in April last year, Dingwall and Seaforth Councillor Margaret Paterson said the development was a “wonderful” opportunity.

She said the developer had addressed concerns around the woodland in their plan to offer the non-developed woodland for community ownership.

East Sutherland and Edderton Councillor Richard Gale said the more housing to go alongside the Green Freeport “makes perfect sense”.

Cromarty Firth Councillor Tamala Collier had originally resisted the proposal, but withdrew her objection and the plans passed without issue.

Councillors will again be invited to share their thoughts on the adjusted proposals next week.

Read more Highland Council stories

Conversation