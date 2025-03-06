Fears Invergordon could lose ‘lifeline’ local woodland for dog walkers and kids under Green Freeport housing project

A housing development for 66 homes in Invergordon has been recommended for approval for a second time.

This is despite local outrage the plans will destroy what objectors say is one of the last accessible wild spaces in the town.

Almost 120 objections about the development have been submitted since it was first brought forward in 2023.

Council officers have recommended it goes ahead to address Highland’s housing challenge and to support the incoming Green Freeport.

What are the plans?

Inverness-based developer Capstone Construction are looking for a 66-home neighbourhood on the edge of Invergordon.

The development is a mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom houses and flats.

75% of the housing will be affordable and the remaining 17 houses are for private renting.

The plans were originally approved by the council’s north planning committee last year.

But updates to the housing policy and changes to the plans have brought the development in front of councillors for a second time.

Housing will ‘destroy’ cherished local green space for kids

Objectors have pleaded with the council to “please listen” to the Invergordon locals about the impact of losing the green space.

Sally King said: “Me and my two small children go to the woods every day for a walk and to play.

“This is where we build stick houses, find leaves and conkers, hear the woodpeckers peck and climb trees.

“We need untouched nature to relax and recharge and I know that I would struggle to live in Invergordon without the woods!”

Lisa Butcher said her children are also regular visitors to the “only completely natural and unspoilt area of Invergordon”.

Popular with dog walkers and ‘lifeline’ for some

David Bell and Natalie Shinwari were among others who expressed how popular the area is with dog walkers.

Natalie added: “With local GP services being under strain, this has been a lifeline to myself and I would think many others as this has been a more natural method to manage mental health.”

A number of locals also said current infrastructure and school capacity in Invergordon is not able to support more people and families.

Officers have reviewed all of the objections and said concerns have already been addressed when it was previously discussed by councillors.

What did councillors say the first time round?

Back in April last year, Dingwall and Seaforth Councillor Margaret Paterson said the development was a “wonderful” opportunity.

She said the developer had addressed concerns around the woodland in their plan to offer the non-developed woodland for community ownership.

East Sutherland and Edderton Councillor Richard Gale said the more housing to go alongside the Green Freeport “makes perfect sense”.

Cromarty Firth Councillor Tamala Collier had originally resisted the proposal, but withdrew her objection and the plans passed without issue.

Councillors will again be invited to share their thoughts on the adjusted proposals next week.

Read more Highland Council stories