Woman, 39, charged for wasting police time after reporting Nairn ‘sexual assault’

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with wasting police time following reports of a sexual assault and robbery in Nairn.

An investigation was launched by police last month after an alleged attack on the riverside footpath between Church Road and Jubilee Bridge in broad daylight.

The reports claimed a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man while a woman stole her purse on Monday, February 17.

The incident prompted serious safety fears within the community, with local representatives calling for improved safety measures such as CCTV.

This evening, however, police confirmed a 39-year-old woman has been charged with wasting police time.

The woman is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

No criminality found following lengthy investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Hamill said inquiries have provided no evidence proving a sexual crime or robbery occurred.

He thanked the public for their cooperation and assistance.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to thank the public for coming forward following the appeals for information.

“We are aware of the impact this incident has had on the local community and would like to reassure the public that officers have carried out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“All lines of enquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.

“We are content that no sexual crime or robbery has occurred.”

He added: “Police Scotland takes all reports of violence and sexual crime extremely seriously.

“Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”