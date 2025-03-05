Woman, 39, charged for wasting police time after reporting Nairn ‘sexual assault’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Woman, 39, charged for wasting police time after reporting Nairn ‘sexual assault’

The report prompted concerns amidst the community, with local representatives calling for improved safety measures such as CCTV in the area. 

By Michelle Henderson
An investigation was launched after an alleged attack on the riverside footpath between Church Road and Jubilee Bridge in broad daylight. Image: Google Maps.
A 39-year-old woman has been charged with wasting police time following reports of a sexual assault and robbery in Nairn.

An investigation was launched by police last month after an alleged attack on the riverside footpath between Church Road and Jubilee Bridge in broad daylight.

The reports claimed a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man while a woman stole her purse on Monday, February 17.

The incident prompted serious safety fears within the community, with local representatives calling for improved safety measures such as CCTV.

This evening, however, police confirmed a 39-year-old woman has been charged with wasting police time.

The woman is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

No criminality found following lengthy investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Hamill said inquiries have provided no evidence proving a sexual crime or robbery occurred.

He thanked the public for their cooperation and assistance.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to thank the public for coming forward following the appeals for information.

“We are aware of the impact this incident has had on the local community and would like to reassure the public that officers have carried out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“All lines of enquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.

“We are content that no sexual crime or robbery has occurred.”

He added: “Police Scotland takes all reports of violence and sexual crime extremely seriously.

“Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”

Conversation