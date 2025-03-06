Stornoway shop owner puts Donald Trump on ‘naughty step’ over explosive White House meeting

A shop owner in Stornoway has taken a public standpoint on US President Donald Trump.

Lewis Revival owner, Sarah Venus, who was born in the United States, said she put up a banner on the front of her shop at 16 South Beach due to feeling “powerless.”

It reads: ‘Shame on you, Donald John!’ with the hashtag democracy.

A Ukrainian flag is flying from the top window of the shop.

Islanders are being offered free window stickers conveying the same message.

‘We cannot stay silent’ says Stornoway shop owner

It was placed outside the vintage and house decor business in response to a contentious meeting in the White house between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance last Friday.

Posting a photo of the poster on the Lewis Revival Facebook page, the post read: “Who better to put the President of the United States on the naughty step than the island where his immigrant mother was born?

“We cannot stay silent.

“Free window signs available at Lewis Revival and Empty House Traders if you would like to add your voice.

“The struggle for democracy and accountability is worldwide. Feel free to repost.”

Donald Trump Stornoway poster ‘very visible’

Ms Venus told The Press and Journal: “I put up the poster in response to what is happening in the US.

“As you can tell from my accent, I am adopted into Lewis. I was born in the US but I am a British citizen.”

She continued: “I am a small business owner in Stornoway, and I feel a bit powerless. People in the States are trying to do so much, and they feel powerless.

“So, I have put the poster outside our shop in a very visible place. If I am asked to remove it, I will display it on our new building.

“We have written to our MP to raise concerns about how this whole situation is being handled.”

During the fractious meeting, in front of the world’s media, Mr Zelenskyy was told by Senator JD Vance to say “thank you” to the American people for financial and military support.

After the meeting, President Zelenskyy left the White House.

A proposed diplomatic agreement between the two nations was not finalised.

