Stornoway shop owner puts Donald Trump on ‘naughty step’ over explosive White House meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stornoway shop owner puts Donald Trump on ‘naughty step’ over explosive White House meeting

A banner is up on the Isle of Lewis questioning the US President.

By Louise Glen
The poster about Donald Trump outside a shop in Stornoway
The poster outside a shop in Stornoway. Image: Sarah Venus/ Lewis Revival.

A shop owner in Stornoway has taken a public standpoint on US President Donald Trump.

Lewis Revival owner, Sarah Venus, who was born in the United States, said she put up a banner on the front of her shop at 16 South Beach due to feeling “powerless.”

It reads: ‘Shame on you, Donald John!’ with the hashtag democracy.

A Ukrainian flag is flying from the top window of the shop.

Islanders are being offered free window stickers conveying the same message.

‘We cannot stay silent’ says Stornoway shop owner

<yoastmark class=

It was placed outside the vintage and house decor business in response to a contentious meeting in the White house between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance last Friday.

Posting a photo of the poster on the Lewis Revival Facebook page, the post read: “Who better to put the President of the United States on the naughty step than the island where his immigrant mother was born?

“We cannot stay silent.

“Free window signs available at Lewis Revival and Empty House Traders if you would like to add your voice.

“The struggle for democracy and accountability is worldwide. Feel free to repost.”

Donald Trump Stornoway poster ‘very visible’

Ms Venus told The Press and Journal: “I put up the poster in response to what is happening in the US.

“As you can tell from my accent, I am adopted into Lewis. I was born in the US but I am a British citizen.”

She continued: “I am a small business owner in Stornoway, and I feel a bit powerless. People in the States are trying to do so much, and they feel powerless.

Donald Trump ourside his family home in Tong.
Donald Trump outside his mother’s former home in Tong near Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“So, I have put the poster outside our shop in a very visible place. If I am asked to remove it, I will display it on our new building.

“We have written to our MP to raise concerns about how this whole situation is being handled.”

During the fractious meeting, in front of the world’s media, Mr Zelenskyy was told by Senator JD Vance to say “thank you” to the American people for financial and military support.

After the meeting, President Zelenskyy left the White House.

A proposed diplomatic agreement between the two nations was not finalised.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox and join in the conversation on Facebook. 

Conversation