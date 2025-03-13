Orkney Island Games: New mountain bike track won’t be ready in time

Mountain biking events planned for Orkney’s Island Games are to change venue – because a new track won’t be ready in time.

With the games now just months away, it has been confirmed that the mountain biking events will now be held at two alternative locations.

These are Binscarth, near Finstown, and the Market Stance, off the Old Finstown Road.

The plans for a purpose-built mountain biking and BMXing track to be built between the Pickaquoy Centre and Orkney Golf Club will still happen.

However, it has been confirmed that the track won’t be ready in time for the games start date of July 12.

Over 2,000 competitors and officials from around the world are due to visit the county for the week.

Despite the change in plans, the games’ director says the alternative venues will be “excellent”.

What was the original plan for mountain biking?

Back in October 2023, the local council agreed to lease the land to the Pickaquoy Centre for the new bike park.

A few weeks later, councillors on the Community Development Fund Sub-committee agreed that £81,000 of council cash should be put towards the project.

While there has been involvement from the Pickaquoy Trust and the council, the project has been led by Orkney Cycling Club.

The council said its officers have spent a “great deal of time” advising the developer on how to move forward with the project.

The council said Orkney Cycling Club had submitted a “Proposal of Application Notice” in October last year.

This had a 12-week process attached.

Planning permission for bike track yet to be submitted

That is now complete and Orkney Islands Council is “looking forward” to receiving the planning application.

But in the meantime, the council says it is “engaging positively” with the games organisers as they plan to use the new “temporary” mountain biking venues.

The director for the Orkney Island Games is Kirsty Talbot.

She said the alternative courses will be “thrilling and challenging” for the competitors.

The July 15 event, called the Mountain Bike Criterium, will be held at Market Stance.

She said: “This is a well-known spot among local riders and a regular host for cyclocross events.”

On July 17, the Mountain Bike Cross Country event will take place at a local farm.

Kirsty added: “It will provide a challenging course featuring open farmland and wooded sections with plenty of gradient.

“Both venues provide excellent courses.

“We are certain will result in a thrilling and challenging competition to be enjoyed by both the athletes and spectators.”

Are people disappointed?

Mrs Talbot was asked if there was any disappointment that the purpose-built track wouldn’t be ready in time.

She said: “We’re really pleased with the two venues we will be using for the games.

“We can’t wait to see them in action.

“We hope the cycling events taking place across the island will inspire more people to take up the sport and make full use of the new track once it’s ready.

“As for our visiting competitors, they’ll have the perfect excuse to return and experience it for themselves.”