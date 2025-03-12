Former Wick High School to go under the hammer for just £55,000

It boasts multiple buildings and acres of land, but the former Wick High School is about to go up for auction with a guide price of just £55,000.

The Caithness campus has lain vacant since 2017, when the school relocated to the town’s new community campus.

Now, almost eight years on from its closure, auctioneers are hoping developers will see the site’s potential and breathe new life into its derelict 3.7 acres.

The property, on West Banks Avenue, is to go under the hammer on March 27, with interested parties bidding blind for the site.

Fenced off and boarded-up for security reasons,there will be no internal viewings ahead of the auction.

The guide price is a fraction of the £250,000 price tag placed on the category C-listed building back in 2016, prior to the school’s demise.

The six-figure sum was never met and it was taken off the market amid controversy following a string of delays around the completion of the new £48 million community campus building.

What will £55,000 get you?

The site is made up of several buildings, offering about 11,000 sq. metres in total

Successful buyers will take ownership of four teaching blocks dating back to the 1960s, ranging from two to four storeys, and the main two-storey C-listed school building.

Several single storey classrooms make up the remaining floorplan of the Caithness site.

Auctioneers from Auction House Scotland have suggested a variety of uses, ranging from a new residential development to a commercial venture.

Neighbouring residents could see plans for a new hotel and leisure development or see the school disappear altogether.

Pictures taken of the lot show the sheer scale of the development on offer.

The school campus was rendered redundant in 2017 following the creation of a new Wick Community Campus.

The multi-million pound venture, which now houses Wick High School, Newton Park Primary and Nursery and community facilities, was initially due to open to students in 2014.

However, the development was plagued by months of delays.

Education chiefs stressed lessons had been learnt.