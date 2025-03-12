Former Wick High School to go under the hammer for just £55,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Former Wick High School to go under the hammer for just £55,000

The giant site, which features a category C-listed school building, has lain deserted for almost eight years.

By Michelle Henderson
The former Wick High School building, boarded up.
The former Wick High School has been put up for auction, almost eight years after it closed to students. Image: Auction House Scotland.

It boasts multiple buildings and acres of land, but the former Wick High School is about to go up for auction with a guide price of just £55,000.

The Caithness campus has lain vacant since 2017, when the school relocated to the town’s new community campus.

Now, almost eight years on from its closure, auctioneers are hoping developers will see the site’s potential and breathe new life into its derelict 3.7 acres.

Former Wick High School boarded up.
The C-listed premises has been put on the market for a guide price of £55,000. Image: Auction House Scotland
1960's teaching buildings at former Wick High School.
Pupils vacated the West Banks Avenue campus back in 2017. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The property, on West Banks Avenue, is to go under the hammer on March 27, with interested parties bidding blind for the site.

Fenced off and boarded-up for security reasons,there will be no internal viewings ahead of the auction.

The guide price is a fraction of the £250,000 price tag placed on the category C-listed building back in 2016, prior to the school’s demise.

The six-figure sum was never met and it was taken off the market amid controversy following a string of delays around the completion of the new £48 million community campus building. 

What will £55,000 get you?

The site is made up of several buildings, offering about 11,000 sq. metres in total

Successful buyers will take ownership of four teaching blocks dating back to the 1960s, ranging from two to four storeys, and the main two-storey C-listed school building.

Former Wick High School.
The former high school has been boarded up and vacant since the school relocated. Image: Auction House Scotland.
The three-acre campus boasts a range of buildings, from four storey teaching blocks to single classrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Several single storey classrooms make up the remaining floorplan of the Caithness site.

Auctioneers from Auction House Scotland have suggested a variety of uses, ranging from a new residential development to a commercial venture.

Neighbouring residents could see plans for a new hotel and leisure development or see the school disappear altogether.

Pictures taken of the lot show the sheer scale of the development on offer.

wick Community Campus.
The new Wick Community Campus opened to students in 2017. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The school campus was rendered redundant in 2017 following the creation of a new Wick Community Campus.

The multi-million pound venture, which now houses Wick High School, Newton Park Primary and Nursery and community facilities, was initially due to open to students in 2014.

However, the development was plagued by months of delays.

Education chiefs stressed lessons had been learnt.

Conversation