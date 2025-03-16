Ullapool Museum shares ‘love-making’ tips after wooing rare acquisition

Ullapool Museum has uncovered a “love-making” manual offering tips that could rival modern-day relationship apps like Tinder.

The book, The Art of Being Popular with the Ladies or Love-Making Secrets, features “golden rules” for both husband and wife.

It was written at a time when the Women’s Christian Temperance Union was gaining influence, providing women with greater opportunities to engage in legislative issues.

Men were navigating a new era of courtship

Votes for Women campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women’s Franchise League in 1889.

Corsets were being condemned for their health risks, and the bustle came in and out of fashion throughout the decade.

A woman sat on the throne, while figures like Florence Nightingale and the first female doctor, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, demonstrated that women were equal to men.

Meanwhile, Ada Lovelace had already invented the first computer algorithm.

With women becoming more outspoken and independent, perhaps one Highland gentleman was so bemused that he sent off for this book in an attempt to win himself a wife.

The book even explores “peculiarities” of marriage customs across the globe—just in case he needed to look further afield, perhaps to the Americas, where society was booming.

Book is a ‘Star Find’ for Ullapool Museum

Described as a “star find” by museum staff, the book has a handwritten date of 1880.

In a post on Facebook, museum staff wrote: “This interesting yet rather controversial booklet has made its way into our collection from a recent acquisition.

“A handwritten date of 1880 is present on the title page and gives us a rather unique insight into the popular reading material of the Victorians… maybe they were not quite so prudish after all?”

Golden rules for both man and wife

Staff added: “Unfortunately, I doubt we will test out its recommended wooing methods anytime soon!”

The book’s title page claims it provides “full and explicit directions for wooing and winning females of every temperament, disposition, or character”.

Written by a man for men, the book promises “much useful information relating to the economy and duties of the wedded state,” along with some “golden rules for both husband and wife.”

Its engaging content includes guidance on the ideal age for a man to marry, how to choose a wife, and a chapter on “wooing and winning”.

There are also clear instructions on how to win over women who are quiet, domesticated, sentimental, bashful, or wayward.

Additionally, it provides advice for those seeking to wed a religious wife, an old maid, or an heiress.

The book even contains six pages extolling “a few words on family matters”.

A rare glimpse into Victorian courtship

Those wishing to take a closer look at this intriguing artifact, which appears to have once belonged to a man named Duncan, will have to wait a few weeks until the Highland museum in Ullapool reopens in April.

More About Ullapool Museum:

Ullapool Museum, located in the heart of the village, is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich heritage of the Lochbroom area.

Housed in a Category A listed building designed by renowned engineer Thomas Telford in 1829, the museum offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region’s social history.

For those interested in tracing their ancestry, Ullapool Museum also provides extensive archives and genealogy records.

The museum is situated on West Argyle Street.

For current opening hours, admission prices, and special events, it is recommended to visit the museum’s official website or contact them directly. ​

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Join in the conversation on Facebook on our dedicated West Coast Chat page.