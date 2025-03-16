Ullapool Museum shares ‘love-making’ tips after wooing rare acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ullapool Museum shares ‘love-making’ tips after wooing rare acquisition

Described as a "star find", the guide book to relationships is believed to be from the 1880s. 

By Louise Glen
Ullapool museum book
Ullapool Museum has made an 'interesting but controversial' new acquisition. Image: Ullapool Museum.

Ullapool Museum has uncovered a “love-making” manual offering tips that could rival modern-day relationship apps like Tinder.

The book, The Art of Being Popular with the Ladies or Love-Making Secrets, features “golden rules” for both husband and wife.

It was written at a time when the Women’s Christian Temperance Union was gaining influence, providing women with greater opportunities to engage in legislative issues.

Men were navigating a new era of courtship

Ullapool museum book
The book offers insights into how to woo a woman. Image: Ullapool Museum.

Votes for Women campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women’s Franchise League in 1889.

Corsets were being condemned for their health risks, and the bustle came in and out of fashion throughout the decade.

A woman sat on the throne, while figures like Florence Nightingale and the first female doctor, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, demonstrated that women were equal to men.

Meanwhile, Ada Lovelace had already invented the first computer algorithm.

With women becoming more outspoken and independent, perhaps one Highland gentleman was so bemused that he sent off for this book in an attempt to win himself a wife.

The book even explores “peculiarities” of marriage customs across the globe—just in case he needed to look further afield, perhaps to the Americas, where society was booming.

Book is a ‘Star Find’ for Ullapool Museum

Described as a “star find” by museum staff, the book has a handwritten date of 1880.

In a post on Facebook, museum staff wrote: “This interesting yet rather controversial booklet has made its way into our collection from a recent acquisition.

“A handwritten date of 1880 is present on the title page and gives us a rather unique insight into the popular reading material of the Victorians… maybe they were not quite so prudish after all?”

Golden rules for both man and wife

Ullapool Museum book
The contents page shows it was a changing time for men to understand “forward” women. Image: Ullapool Museum.

Staff added: “Unfortunately, I doubt we will test out its recommended wooing methods anytime soon!”

The book’s title page claims it provides “full and explicit directions for wooing and winning females of every temperament, disposition, or character”.

Written by a man for men, the book promises “much useful information relating to the economy and duties of the wedded state,” along with some “golden rules for both husband and wife.”

Its engaging content includes guidance on the ideal age for a man to marry, how to choose a wife, and a chapter on “wooing and winning”.

There are also clear instructions on how to win over women who are quiet, domesticated, sentimental, bashful, or wayward.

Additionally, it provides advice for those seeking to wed a religious wife, an old maid, or an heiress.

The book even contains six pages extolling “a few words on family matters”.

A rare glimpse into Victorian courtship

Those wishing to take a closer look at this intriguing artifact, which appears to have once belonged to a man named Duncan, will have to wait a few weeks until the Highland museum in Ullapool reopens in April.

More About Ullapool Museum:

Ullapool Museum, located in the heart of the village, is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich heritage of the Lochbroom area.

Housed in a Category A listed building designed by renowned engineer Thomas Telford in 1829, the museum offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region’s social history.

For those interested in tracing their ancestry, Ullapool Museum also provides extensive archives and genealogy records.

The museum is situated on West Argyle Street.

For current opening hours, admission prices, and special events, it is recommended to visit the museum’s official website or contact them directly. ​

