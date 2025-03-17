‘Co-op delivery misery must end’ as Stornoway residents threaten action

Stornoway Community Council has called for an end to heavy HGV traffic on a road originally built for horses and carts.

Citing concerns over noise, vibration, and road safety, the council has formally written to the manager of the small Co-op on Cromwell Street asking for a meeting.

The community council believes traffic issues are being caused by deliveries to the rear of the Cromwell Street Co-op on Kenneth Street.

Residents have spoken of their houses shaking when HGV delivery lorries drive down their residential street.

Kenneth Street in Stornoway is narrow

Kenneth Street, a narrow road in the heart of Stornoway, was not designed to accommodate modern articulated lorries.

Now, the community council has put forward a solution: smaller vans should be used to deliver stock directly to the shop on Cromwell Street.

Concerns over HGV lorries in Stornoway

Mike Macleod, of Stornoway Community Council, said: “When Kenneth Street was laid out many years ago, horses and carts were standard business equipment and articulated lorries had not even been invented.

“The street is narrow, and the pavements even more so.

“Nevertheless DFDS uses heavy articulated lorries, quite unsuited to this environment, followed by a noisy fork-lift truck.”

He continued: “Local residents and businesses complain of noise, vibration, and that DFDS drivers, doubtless unintentionally, give the impression of treating that part of Kenneth Street to the rear of the Co-op store as if it were their own private property.

“Meanwhile local drivers are frustrated whenever they end up stuck behind a DFDS lorry completely blocking Kenneth Street.”

Proposed solution: Using smaller delivery vans

The community council previously wrote to DFDS, suggesting that deliveries be decanted into smaller trucks better suited to Kenneth Street, but has yet to receive a reply.

Recognising the need for regular deliveries—including chilled and frozen food—to keep the small Co-op stocked, the council has proposed a compromise.

They noted that the Co-op has a large number of delivery vans servicing locations across the island.

Under the proposal, HGV drivers would offload stock for the Stornoway Co-op at the Macaulay Road Co-op superstore, where staff could then transfer the goods into smaller vans.

Mr Macleod explained: “Then Co-op staff can transfer the relatively small quantities of groceries needed for the small Co-op into a van, which will be able to make deliveries without disrupting Kenneth Street traffic.”

Potential Road Traffic Order

The community council has the option of formally petitioning Western Isles Council for a restrictive Road Traffic Order on Kenneth Street.

However, Mr Macleod said: “We would very much not want to go down this route.

“We are happy to meet with the Co-op to discuss the practicality of our proposal.

“We very much hope that if the essential deliveries to the small Co-op can be made in a way that is community-friendly, then everybody will win.”

Council and Co-op respond

A Co-op spokesperson previously stated that the company itself does not make deliveries to the Cromwell Street or Kenneth Street area, with deliveries instead handled by a local third-party haulier.

DFDS hauliers have been contacted for comment.

Western Isles Council has confirmed that there are currently no restrictions on Kenneth Street.

A council spokesperson said: “There is no restriction on lorries travelling along Kenneth Street, Stornoway.

“This is to allow for deliveries to be made to local shops.

“This has been the case for many years and will continue, as there are shops that require to be serviced.”

