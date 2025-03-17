Driver charged after Peugeot 208 ‘spotted doing 101mph’ on North Coast 500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Driver charged after Peugeot 208 ‘spotted doing 101mph’ on North Coast 500

A 44-year-old was arrested and charged with road traffic offences including drink driving.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Officers clocked a Peugeot 208 doing 101mph. Image: Police Scotland
An alleged drink driver has been arrested and charged after being clocked ‘doing over 100mph’ on the North Coast 500.

Officers saw a car travelling at 101mph in a 60mph zone on the A832 near Achanalt on Sunday March 16, during a national speeding campaign.

Officers stopped the red Peugeot 208 around 12:20pm. The road is part of the popular North Coast 500 tourist route.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with road traffic offences, including drink driving.

He was held in custody to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday March 17.

The national speeding campaign aims to raise awareness of the risks of excessive speeding and how it contributes to preventable collisions, injuries, and fatalities on the road.

Sergeant Doug Scott from Highlands and Islands Road Policing said: “Police Scotland is committed to improving road safety and our officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.

“We ask motorists to recognise the dangers of speeding, pay attention to speed limits and drive to the road, weather and traffic conditions.”