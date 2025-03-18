Invergordon contestant wins £4,100 and trip to Cyprus on Tipping Point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon contestant wins £4,100 and trip to Cyprus on Tipping Point

Andy was over the moon to scoop the cash.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Andy with hands on his face during the episode
Invergordon man Andy won over £4,100 on Tipping Point. Image: STV

A Highland man has won an “amazing amount of money” on Tipping Point.

Andy Bannerman from Invergordon walked away with a huge smile after bagging £4,100 on the STV show’s latest episode, which aired on Monday.

The Highlander also won a spa day and a trip to Cyprus during the show.

Andy, who studied at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, said he was “absolutely delighted” with the prize.

He told host Ben Shephard he plans to use the money to move in with his long-distance girlfriend Erin to Shetland.

Andy, a whisky auction assistant, played against public protection officer Serena, from London and retired hairdresser Richard, from Downton.

The Highlander got off to a great start in round one, as he pushed the buzzer before the other contestants and answered the first four questions correctly.

the three contestants at in round 1 in the show
The three contestants during the first round of Tipping Point. Image: STV

In his last drop, he got 15 counters across the tipping point, including the double, finishing the first round with £1,900.

He also finished on top after round two, in which contestants got to drop a counter for every question they answered correctly.

Round three saw Andy going toe-to-toe with Richard for the win.

Andy and Richard in round 3
Andy beat Richard at the end of round three. Image: STV

The Invergordon contestant was the winner after accumulating £3,200 – £900 more than his opponent.

For the final round, Andy was given the jackpot counter to try to win the £10,000 jackpot.

After answering the questions on the six endgame subjects, his jackpot counter was still far from dropping into the winning zone.

Andy hugs with presenter Ben
The Invergordon man said he was “absolutely delighted” with the prizes. Image: STV

Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard offered him to walk away with the money or to trade it for three more counters.

The gamble would give him another chance to win 10,000.

The Highlander said: “That’s an amazing amount of money so it would be unwise, foolish in fact, to risk that.”

