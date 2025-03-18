Australian tour ends in heartache for Skerryvore as instruments stolen in car raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian tour ends in heartache for Skerryvore as instruments stolen in car raid

The 'revolting' incident happened shortly after the band's sold out event in Melbourne.

By Louise Glen
Skerryvore bagpipes, guitar and equipment stolen. Pictured are the bagpipes.
Bagpipes, pictured, were stolen from a car Skerryvore was travelling in. Image: Skerryvore/ Facebook.

Celtic musicians Skerryvore have been left without thousands of pounds of instruments and equipment after their car was raided in Melbourne.

The group described it as a “revolting” end to their hit tour in Australia.

The band, fronted by brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie from Tiree, were touring Down Under when their vehicle was broken into, while it was parked in the city.

Equipment including bagpipes, a MacBook and an American Sunburst Fender were taken from the vehicle.

Skerryvore bagpipes and guitar theft
A Sunburst Fender guitar was taken. Image: Skerryvore/ Facebook.

Skerryvore theft happened in car park

The theft appears to have taken place in a multi-storey car park in Melbourne.

It is understood the matter has been reported to police in the city.

In a post online the band said: “An absolutely revolting end to what has been an incredible tour of Australia!

“Bagpipes, guitar, laptop, camera and more… stolen from car in the city this morning.

“If any Melbourne pawn shops get offered a set of pipes or a USA Sunburst Fender Telecaster… or anyone spots them popping up online…please get in touch.”

The car boot and side window were smashed - bagpipes and a guitar were among the items stolen.
The car was broken into during Skerryvore’s time in Melbourne. Image: Skerryvore/ Facebook.

Kit stolen in raid on Skerryvore van in Melbourne

The band later shared more details of what had been taken.

  • Grey Eastpack bag
  •  1920 Ebony Lawrie Bagpipes in silver and ivory with black tape around the bottom bass drone joint.
  • Ian Murray sheepskin bag
  •  Multiple Bb/A pipe chanters + electric and practise
  •  64 Audio IEM’s
  • Microphones etc
  • Black backpack
  • MacBook Pro (16 inch)
  • Sony A7iii Camera + Lenses/Mics
  • Sony Compact Digital Camera
  • Fender Telecaster (Sunburst) – with obvious damage/unique modifications

The group had been playing its 2025 Australian tour which included stops in Adelaide, Brunswick, Archie’s Creek, Castlemaine, and Melbourne.

Skerryvore pictured in front of Floors Castle in Kelso.
Skerryvore pictured in front of Floors Castle in Kelso. Image by Kevin Kerr

We have asked Skerryvore to comment, but they are currently in the air.

The next gigs the band are due to play are in the States, kicking off at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on March 26 ending at the Moonshine Music Festival on April 1.

The band then have a gig in Howden Park Centre in Livingston on April 24, before its 20th-anniversary concert at Floors Castle on May 31.

