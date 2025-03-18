Australian tour ends in heartache for Skerryvore as instruments stolen in car raid

Celtic musicians Skerryvore have been left without thousands of pounds of instruments and equipment after their car was raided in Melbourne.

The group described it as a “revolting” end to their hit tour in Australia.

The band, fronted by brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie from Tiree, were touring Down Under when their vehicle was broken into, while it was parked in the city.

Equipment including bagpipes, a MacBook and an American Sunburst Fender were taken from the vehicle.

Skerryvore theft happened in car park

The theft appears to have taken place in a multi-storey car park in Melbourne.

It is understood the matter has been reported to police in the city.

In a post online the band said: “An absolutely revolting end to what has been an incredible tour of Australia!

“Bagpipes, guitar, laptop, camera and more… stolen from car in the city this morning.

“If any Melbourne pawn shops get offered a set of pipes or a USA Sunburst Fender Telecaster… or anyone spots them popping up online…please get in touch.”

Kit stolen in raid on Skerryvore van in Melbourne

The band later shared more details of what had been taken.

Grey Eastpack bag

1920 Ebony Lawrie Bagpipes in silver and ivory with black tape around the bottom bass drone joint.

Ian Murray sheepskin bag

Multiple Bb/A pipe chanters + electric and practise

64 Audio IEM’s

Microphones etc

Black backpack

MacBook Pro (16 inch)

Sony A7iii Camera + Lenses/Mics

Sony Compact Digital Camera

Fender Telecaster (Sunburst) – with obvious damage/unique modifications

The group had been playing its 2025 Australian tour which included stops in Adelaide, Brunswick, Archie’s Creek, Castlemaine, and Melbourne.

We have asked Skerryvore to comment, but they are currently in the air.

The next gigs the band are due to play are in the States, kicking off at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on March 26 ending at the Moonshine Music Festival on April 1.

The band then have a gig in Howden Park Centre in Livingston on April 24, before its 20th-anniversary concert at Floors Castle on May 31.

