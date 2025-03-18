Behind the scenes look as Highland soldiers prepare for Kenya mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Behind the scenes look as Highland soldiers prepare for Kenya mission

Jocks from The Royal Regiment of Scotland’s 3 SCOTS Battalion took part in a live firing exercise at Fort George on Tuesday.

Lance Corporal Cody Gray from Newburgh and Corporal Jake Noble from Fraserburgh of 3 SCOTS on the rifle range. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lance Corporal Cody Gray from Newburgh and Corporal Jake Noble from Fraserburgh of 3 SCOTS on the rifle range. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Soldiers stationed at Fort George were put through their paces as they prepared for a crucial mission in Kenya.

Jocks from The Royal Regiment of Scotland’s 3 SCOTS Battalion took part in the Duke of Rothesay Patrol competition to test their leadership and tactical skills.

During day two of the exercise, teams ran a two-mile march carrying 20kg of equipment before taking part in a live firing exercise on the range, near Ardersier.

The exercise forms part of the battalion’s training for a two-month operation to Kenya, where they will take part in exercise Bull Storm.

troops run around the perimeter of Fort George
Troops were put through their paces during the two-day Duke of Rothesay Patrol competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

It is all designed to ensure the Scots soldiers are prepared if they have to be deployed to a warzone – and reflects growing concern over the threat posed by Russia.

The Press and Journal was invited to watch the second day of the 3 SCOTS exercise at Fort George.

Kenya operation: ‘It’s a rough environment’

Major Ashley Pendlebury, based at Fort George, says the exercise was designed to test their training, ensure everyone is sharp and prepare the troops for deployment overseas.

Looking ahead to their trip to Kenya, he admits conditions will be ‘rough’ but nothing their training hasn’t prepared them for.

Major Ashley Pendlebury of 3 SCOTS with Fort George in the background.
Major Ashley Pendlebury says the terrain in Kenya will be ‘rough’; a stark contrast from those experienced during Tuesday’s exercise. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “Kenya is a well-trodden pathway for the British Army.

“The British Army Training Unit has been there for many years and battalions rotate through there three or four times a year.

“It’s a rough environment. There is hard, rocky terrain. Every bush has an inch-long thorn on it, and you’ll hear the lions, elephants and hyenas.

“There is a genuine threat from wildlife over there.

“But if you can soldier in Scotland when it’s minus 10 degrees and the wind and the rain is coming sideways, you can go to Kenya and you can soldier when it is 30 to 40 degrees, on hard pack sand, crawling around gorse bushes with the fear of lions and hyenas.

“If you can do it in those environments – if and when you need to go to an active warzone anywhere in the world – you know you have done some good honest training and you are well prepared.”

Soldiers ran two miles before taking part in a live firing exercise at the rifle range. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Soldiers ran two miles before taking part in a live firing exercise at the rifle range. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Maj Pendlebury says the exercise is a stepping stone in preparing troops for service on the front line.

He added: “All of the training we do is preparing us to go to war.

“You are not in the army just to sit in the UK.

“We are to be ready for war and ready to deploy wherever the government needs us to deploy, along with our allies.

“My bottom line and I say this to my soldiers, whenever the call comes in – and the call always comes – you’ve got to be ready to go.”

Firing exercise proves to be ‘real team effort’

Weighted down by 20kg of kit, teams jogged around the army barracks twice before making their way to the nearby rifle range to take part in a live firing exercise on Tuesday.

From there, soldiers were given just one minute to hit a target 300 metres away.

Corporal Jake Noble said the exercise had been a success thanks to a "strong team effort." Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corporal Jake Noble said the exercise had been a success thanks to a “strong team effort.” Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Corporal Jake Noble from Fraserburgh was among those taking part in the exercise.

He joined the military 15 years ago and says: “I wanted to do my bit for the nation.”

Speaking just moments after completing the task, he said it had been a good team effort.

He said: “Collectively it was good. It was a really good effort by a strong team.

“It was a good two days. We did really well in the patrol aspect of it yesterday, in regards to working as a team, and then this has been a good test of fitness and firing, which is the real bread and butter as infantry.

“It’s always good having strong individuals but you are only as strong as your weakest man, so we came into it together and finished together.”

Looking ahead to their upcoming deployment, he says the heat is going to be quite the challenge.

“The weather in Kenya is a massive aspect so we need to be physically fit to withstand it,” he said.

“You have got the benefit of the breeze in Scotland, but you won’t get that on the equator.”

Comrade Lance Corporal Cody Grey
Comrade Lance Corporal Cody Gray said the two-day competition was a real test of their skills. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Comrade Lance Corporal Cody Gray has been a soldier for over a decade.

Following in the footsteps of his ancestors, the 26-year-old from Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, joined the Highlanders before joining 3 SCOTS.

He says morale is high ahead of their African trip, with the good training giving them a welcome boost.

“The boys are all really fit and they did well in the patrol competition yesterday,” he said.

“It tested all our skills. We are really positive going forward.”

“It was vital we honed our warfighting skills”

Lieutenant Colonel Rob Smith, Commanding Officer 3 SCOTS, said the training is vitally important as the soldiers hone their warfighting skills amid escalating conflicts overseas.

Speaking about the exercise he said: “Today is the second part of the Duke of Rothesay patrol competition.

“It is about junior command and leadership and preparing for warfighting, which for us culminates with a two-month deployment to Kenya as part of exercise Bull Storm.

“That deployment is reflective of the British Army’s clear and unequivocal focus on NATO, the threat that Russia poses and our ability to do our core purpose, which is to fight and win wars on the land.

“It’s a training journey that commenced for us during operation Interflex, when we were deployed for six months, 600 miles behind enemy lines in England, training Ukrainians.”

Conversation