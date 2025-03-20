Thieves dump Skerryvore bagpipes in Melbourne – but rest of instrument haul STILL missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Thieves dump Skerryvore bagpipes in Melbourne – but rest of instrument haul STILL missing

It seems thieves in Melbourne just didn't know what to do with the 100-year-old pipes.

By Louise Glen
Skerryvore pipes were found abandoned in an alley in Melbourne.
Skerryvore bagpipes have been found. Image: Skerryvore/ Facebook.

Amazingly, bagpipes stolen from Skerryvore’s vehicle in Melbourne have been found.

The 100-year-old bagpipes were discovered by a man named Tony, who phoned a local radio station to say he had them.

The Scottish band’s Australian tour came to a “revolting” end after thieves broke into their car and took instruments and kit worth thousands of pounds.

The pipes had been discarded in an alleyway.

It just so happened that Tony had heard Skerryvore band member Scott Wood on a local radio station, speaking about the equipment that had been stolen on Wednesday.

Pipes were too hot to handle

Skerryvore bagpipes found
A man named “Tony” found Skerryvore’s bagpipes. Image: Skerryvore/ Facebook.

Thieves, it seems, either knew the pipes were too hot to handle or had no idea what they had taken.

With a little bit of research, they would have found that these pipes were used in the Second World War and were at least 100 years old.

They were made in 1920 and have been on tour with Skerryvore all over the world.

It is great news that they are now going to be returned to Skerryvore piper Scott Wood.

Mr Woods told the 3AW radio station he was “delighted” as the pipes could never be replaced.

Other equipment is still missing.

Frontman Alec Dalgliesh’s guitar is still missing, as are a computer, microphones, two cameras and photographic equipment.

No place for thieves to hide

Skerryvore bagpipes and guitar theft
A Sunburst fender guitar was taken and is still missing. Image: Skerryvore/ Facebook.

If Skerryvore’s loyal fans are anything to go by, there is nowhere for thieves to hide.

They have been visiting pawn shops in the Australian city, making sure none of the missing items are being sold.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, the band said: “This is just incredible… the bagpipes have been found!

“Spotted in an alley by 3AW Melbourne listener and good Samaritan Tony, who contacted the show… who contacted us… and now they are in the safe hands of Willy Hutton from Claymore.

Skerryvore pictured in front of Floors Castle in Kelso.
Skerryvore pictured in front of Floors Castle in Kelso. Image: Kevin Kerr

“Alec’s guitar is sadly still very much at large… but we are ever more confident of it being found thanks to the truly incredible support from the people of Melbourne and beyond – local radio stations, newspapers, businesses and bands all helping out, and people literally walking the streets and visiting pawn shops out of the kindness of their hearts.

“This really does help to restore faith in humanity.”

Conversation