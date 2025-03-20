Thieves dump Skerryvore bagpipes in Melbourne – but rest of instrument haul STILL missing

Amazingly, bagpipes stolen from Skerryvore’s vehicle in Melbourne have been found.

The 100-year-old bagpipes were discovered by a man named Tony, who phoned a local radio station to say he had them.

The Scottish band’s Australian tour came to a “revolting” end after thieves broke into their car and took instruments and kit worth thousands of pounds.

The pipes had been discarded in an alleyway.

It just so happened that Tony had heard Skerryvore band member Scott Wood on a local radio station, speaking about the equipment that had been stolen on Wednesday.

Pipes were too hot to handle

Thieves, it seems, either knew the pipes were too hot to handle or had no idea what they had taken.

With a little bit of research, they would have found that these pipes were used in the Second World War and were at least 100 years old.

They were made in 1920 and have been on tour with Skerryvore all over the world.

It is great news that they are now going to be returned to Skerryvore piper Scott Wood.

Mr Woods told the 3AW radio station he was “delighted” as the pipes could never be replaced.

Other equipment is still missing.

Frontman Alec Dalgliesh’s guitar is still missing, as are a computer, microphones, two cameras and photographic equipment.

No place for thieves to hide

If Skerryvore’s loyal fans are anything to go by, there is nowhere for thieves to hide.

They have been visiting pawn shops in the Australian city, making sure none of the missing items are being sold.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, the band said: “This is just incredible… the bagpipes have been found!

“Spotted in an alley by 3AW Melbourne listener and good Samaritan Tony, who contacted the show… who contacted us… and now they are in the safe hands of Willy Hutton from Claymore.

“Alec’s guitar is sadly still very much at large… but we are ever more confident of it being found thanks to the truly incredible support from the people of Melbourne and beyond – local radio stations, newspapers, businesses and bands all helping out, and people literally walking the streets and visiting pawn shops out of the kindness of their hearts.

“This really does help to restore faith in humanity.”

