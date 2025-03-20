Senior councillors defend NC500 motorhome charge – despite huge miss of £500k target branded an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Senior councillors have defended their decision to push on with the controversial motorhome parking charge despite a poor uptake so far.

The scheme was branded an ’embarrassment’ and looks set to miss its annual target by a huge amount.

Councillors hoped to take advantage of the lucrative North Coast 500 route, using the funds raised to improve services along its roads.

Council leaders asked to be given the agreed three-year run of the scheme before judgment is passed.

How far did the pass miss its target?

Council estimates say it won’t reach the revised £20,000 target this year after initially setting a £500k goal.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart said other estimates had put the amount of money generated so far to just £1,090.

The pass lasts for seven days and costs £40.

The voluntary pass gives motorhome visitors access to a number of council parking areas around the NC500 and Nairn during their visit.

At the time, Assistant Chief Executive Allan Gunn hailed the scheme as a “first of its kind by any UK local authority”.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1I-8jazJdMkInmjeOisO4nitZhCktJZ8&ehbc=2E312F&w=640&h=480]

These are the car parks the voluntary pass gave you access to over a seven day period.

Motorhome pass an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Ruraidh Stewart said he had warned councillors the charge “was never going to work” and added: “it’s not what our communities wanted.”

He said: “It’s been an unmitigated disaster which failed to bring in even a fraction of the projected income, has damaged legitimate business and has sown frustration among residents.

“What was supposed to be a source of financial stability has turned into a textbook example of this administration’s failed policy.

“This isn’t just a failure – it’s an embarrassment for this council.

“Frankly I could have raised more money shaking a bucket at Inverness Airport last year.”

Leader of the opposition Alasdair Christie said it “did no harm to try it” but felt “the time has come to actually stop this particular project.”

Senior councillors ask for more time

Assistant Chief Executive Allan Gunn reiterated to councillors money has already been spent getting the scheme set up, and would keep running at no extra cost to the council.

This was supported by several senior council figures, including council leader Raymond Bremner.

Mr Bremner said council budgets have already adjusted to gauge the success of the scheme.

He said: “As I understand it, that figure sits at £250k over three years.

“So it’s not a failure unless we actually don’t actually manage to meet that target.”

Councillor Ken Gowans said the scheme was not just about income but to “mitigate irresponsible tourism”.

He added: “Even if it cost us money, it’s something that we need to do.

“But it’s not costing us money, it’s likely to generate some money, however little that may be.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “This particular project came to fruition last year when the tourist season was basically over.

“Personally, I think… that we will get to the end of this process and we’ll think, let’s go and do something else.

“But I think we need to give it the opportunity.”

Read more Highland Council stories