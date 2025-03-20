Senior councillors defend NC500 motorhome charge – despite huge miss of £500k target branded an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior councillors defend NC500 motorhome charge – despite huge miss of £500k target branded an ‘unmitigated disaster’

One councillor said 'I could have raised more money shaking a bucket at Inverness Airport'.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Broomfield Holiday Park, Ullapool.
Visitors in Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Senior councillors have defended their decision to push on with the controversial motorhome parking charge despite a poor uptake so far.

The scheme was branded an ’embarrassment’ and looks set to miss its annual target by a huge amount.

Councillors hoped to take advantage of the lucrative North Coast 500 route, using the funds raised to improve services along its roads.

Council leaders asked to be given the agreed three-year run of the scheme before judgment is passed.

Nc500 map
The NC500 route, with council parking facilities eligible to be used with the pass. Supplied by DC Thomson.

How far did the pass miss its target?

Council estimates say it won’t reach the revised £20,000 target this year after initially setting a £500k goal.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart said other estimates had put the amount of money generated so far to just £1,090.

The pass lasts for seven days and costs £40.

The voluntary pass gives motorhome visitors access to a number of council parking areas around the NC500 and Nairn during their visit.

At the time, Assistant Chief Executive Allan Gunn hailed the scheme as a “first of its kind by any UK local authority”.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1I-8jazJdMkInmjeOisO4nitZhCktJZ8&ehbc=2E312F&w=640&h=480] 

These are the car parks the voluntary pass gave you access to over a seven day period.

Motorhome pass an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Ruraidh Stewart said he had warned councillors the charge “was never going to work” and added: “it’s not what our communities wanted.”

He said:  “It’s been an unmitigated disaster which failed to bring in even a fraction of the projected income, has damaged legitimate business and has sown frustration among residents.

“What was supposed to be a source of financial stability has turned into a textbook example of this administration’s failed policy.

“This isn’t just a failure – it’s an embarrassment for this council.

“Frankly I could have raised more money shaking a bucket at Inverness Airport last year.”

Leader of the opposition Alasdair Christie said it “did no harm to try it” but felt “the time has come to actually stop this particular project.”

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart with the new 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh behind.
Eilean a’ Cheò Councillor Ruraidh Stewart.

Senior councillors ask for more time

Assistant Chief Executive Allan Gunn reiterated to councillors money has already been spent getting the scheme set up, and would keep running at no extra cost to the council.

This was supported by several senior council figures, including council leader Raymond Bremner.

Mr Bremner said council budgets have already adjusted to gauge the success of the scheme.

He said: “As I understand it, that figure sits at £250k over three years.

“So it’s not a failure unless we actually don’t actually manage to meet that target.”

Councillor Ken Gowans said the scheme was not just about income but to “mitigate irresponsible tourism”.

He added: “Even if it cost us money, it’s something that we need to do.

“But it’s not costing us money, it’s likely to generate some money, however little that may be.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “This particular project came to fruition last year when the tourist season was basically over.

“Personally, I think… that we will get to the end of this process and we’ll think, let’s go and do something else.

“But I think we need to give it the opportunity.”

