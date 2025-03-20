New Italian pizzeria promises to bring “a taste of Naples” to Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Italian pizzeria promises to bring “a taste of Naples” to Fort William

The centrally-located restaurant has been brought to the town by the owners of Black Sheep Hotels

By Louise Glen
Fort William Pizzeria
The Pizzeria has opened on Fort William's High Street. Image: Pizzeria/ Facebook.

New Fort William restaurant The Pizzeria has pledged to bring a slice of authentic Italian cuisine to the town.

The business, which opened its doors this week, has been delivered by the team that runs Black Sheep Hotels.

And they are hoping its menu and central location, on the High Street – will make it a hit with the local community.

Hopes Fort William pizzeria will be ‘a gathering spot for food lovers’

The Pizzeria Fort William
Inside there is a cosy feel. Image: Pizzeria/ Facebook.

A spokesperson for The Pizzeria said: “Our goal is to bring the real taste of Naples to Fort William.

“We are passionate about making pizza the authentic way – using high-quality ingredients, traditional techniques and a lot of love.

“We can’t wait for the people of Fort William to experience it.”

The restaurant opened its doors on March 18 and the team are promising classics such as margherita and pepperoni as well as speciality pizzas inspired by traditional Italian flavours.

The new pizzeria aims to be more than just a place to grab a meal – they also want it to be a gathering spot for food lovers, families and friends.

Fort William Pizzeria
The Pizzeria is open until 8.30pm each night. Image: Pizzeria/ Facebook.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11.30am to 8.30pm, offering both dine-in and takeaway options.

Customers can explore the full menu online before visiting, with updates available on The Pizzeria’s social media pages.

Conversation