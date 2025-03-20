New Italian pizzeria promises to bring “a taste of Naples” to Fort William

New Fort William restaurant The Pizzeria has pledged to bring a slice of authentic Italian cuisine to the town.

The business, which opened its doors this week, has been delivered by the team that runs Black Sheep Hotels.

And they are hoping its menu and central location, on the High Street – will make it a hit with the local community.

Hopes Fort William pizzeria will be ‘a gathering spot for food lovers’

A spokesperson for The Pizzeria said: “Our goal is to bring the real taste of Naples to Fort William.

“We are passionate about making pizza the authentic way – using high-quality ingredients, traditional techniques and a lot of love.

“We can’t wait for the people of Fort William to experience it.”

The restaurant opened its doors on March 18 and the team are promising classics such as margherita and pepperoni as well as speciality pizzas inspired by traditional Italian flavours.

The new pizzeria aims to be more than just a place to grab a meal – they also want it to be a gathering spot for food lovers, families and friends.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11.30am to 8.30pm, offering both dine-in and takeaway options.

Customers can explore the full menu online before visiting, with updates available on The Pizzeria’s social media pages.

