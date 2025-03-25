Orkney Island Games accommodation plans ‘looking good’ as search is on to find final few beds for extra bus drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Orkney Island Games accommodation plans ‘looking good’ as search is on to find final few beds for extra bus drivers

The International Island Games will celebrate the 20th games in Orkney from July 12.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Islands Games
Orkney athletes at the opening of the previous Island Games in Guernsey. Image: Guernsey Islands Games volunteers.

Those behind Orkney’s International Island Games have said accommodation plans for the games are “looking good” with just a few last hurdles to go.

All they have to do now is find a few more beds for the extra bus drivers needed for the games, which kick off on July 12.

And plans to build 100 residential units next to Orkney UHI are still moving forward despite being withdrawn last week.

According to Orkney 2025’s games director, Kirsty Talbot, a search is under way to find beds in self-catering accommodation for extra drivers.

Island Games committee looking for last few beds for extra bus drivers

The week-long games will welcome competitors and officials from islands groups from all over the world.

Twelve different sports events will be held, including football, squash, triathlon, and archery.

Orkney will have the honour of hosting the 20th International Island Games.

The county will be the smallest islands group to host the games so far.

This presents a number of significant logistical challenges for host organiser Orkney 2025.

This summer’s Island Games will begin with a parade through the centre of Kirkwall. Pictured: St Magnus Cathedral. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

This includes finding enough accommodation, as the amount required goes well beyond the capacity of the local hotels.

A planning application for 100 portable residential units, along with showers and toilets, to be built at UHI Orkney was withdrawn from the council’s planning system last week.

The games’ director has said this is because they need to reconfigure the site slightly “due to sewerage positions”.

But those plans should still go ahead.

When they’re ready, new drawings will be submitted to the council for the units, games director Kirsty Talbot said.

She added: “Accommodation is looking good.

“We just need a few more beds for bus drivers and we’re good to go!”

She said they are looking for 14 beds for extra bus drivers to supplement the number of local Stagecoach drivers already in Orkney.

