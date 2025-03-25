Orkney Island Games accommodation plans ‘looking good’ as search is on to find final few beds for extra bus drivers

Those behind Orkney’s International Island Games have said accommodation plans for the games are “looking good” with just a few last hurdles to go.

All they have to do now is find a few more beds for the extra bus drivers needed for the games, which kick off on July 12.

And plans to build 100 residential units next to Orkney UHI are still moving forward despite being withdrawn last week.

According to Orkney 2025’s games director, Kirsty Talbot, a search is under way to find beds in self-catering accommodation for extra drivers.

Island Games committee looking for last few beds for extra bus drivers

The week-long games will welcome competitors and officials from islands groups from all over the world.

Twelve different sports events will be held, including football, squash, triathlon, and archery.

Orkney will have the honour of hosting the 20th International Island Games.

The county will be the smallest islands group to host the games so far.

This presents a number of significant logistical challenges for host organiser Orkney 2025.

This includes finding enough accommodation, as the amount required goes well beyond the capacity of the local hotels.

A planning application for 100 portable residential units, along with showers and toilets, to be built at UHI Orkney was withdrawn from the council’s planning system last week.

The games’ director has said this is because they need to reconfigure the site slightly “due to sewerage positions”.

But those plans should still go ahead.

When they’re ready, new drawings will be submitted to the council for the units, games director Kirsty Talbot said.

She added: “Accommodation is looking good.

“We just need a few more beds for bus drivers and we’re good to go!”

She said they are looking for 14 beds for extra bus drivers to supplement the number of local Stagecoach drivers already in Orkney.