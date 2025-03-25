Car park sauna plan for Oban and a new look for Fort William soap factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car park sauna plan for Oban and a new look for Fort William soap factory

Planning Ahead looks at recent applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

By Louise Glen
Sauna plan for Oban car park
Sauna plan for Oban car park. Image: DC Thomson Design/ Argyll and Bute Council.

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

This week, we feature a house and pod plan for staff accommodation on Rum and a makeover for a Fort William soap factory.

In Oban, we look at an interesting temporary sauna plan for Ganavan beach, which is aimed at all the wild swimmers in the area.

We have also looked at plans that have been approved and withdrawn in the Fort William and Oban areas.

New look for Highland Soap Company in Fort William

Highland Soap Compnay in Fort William.
Highland Soap Company at Inverlochy Mains. Image: Highland Soap.

The Highland Soap Company has lodged a planning application to build two stone walls on both sides of the existing access from the A82 to the Highland Soap Visitors Centre.

The application to Highland Council also allows for three advertising sail flags and a sign within the wall.

The application was lodged by Duncan Kelly Design and validated on March 5 by Highland Council.

It is due to be determined by May 4.

Rum schoolhouse and pod plan

The caravan on the left of the picture will be replaced with a house at Rum Primary School.
The caravan on the left of the picture will be replaced with a house at Rum Primary School. Image: Highland Council.

Highland Council is applying for permission to build permanent accommodation for school staff on the Isle of Rum.

Architects G+GA have applied on behalf of Highland Council for the design of a dwelling house and a one-bed studio pod on a site at Rum Primary School.

Accommodation for the staff of Rum Primary School is currently in a temporary static caravan next to the existing school.

Highland Council wants a more permanent solution for school staff on the island.

In papers associated with the application, it is stated: “It is recognised that efforts to improve the current quality of living accommodation for key school staff would prove beneficial for the island.”

The proposal is for the following:

  • Three-bedroom detached house for the head teacher
  • One-bed studio pod for ancillary staff use

The application was validated on March 21 and is due to be determined by May 20 2025.

Sauna in Oban car park

Ganavan beach in Oban.
Ganavan beach in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for the change of use of two car parking bays at Ganavan Beach to enable the siting of a mobile wood-fired sauna.

The sauna will be a “pop-up service for more than 28 days a year”.

Outdoor swimming company Wild Bathing hopes to have a warm, wood-fired sauna to tempt swimmers at Ganavan Beach. It will cost £15 a session.

Papers state: “The first mobile sauna in Argyll run by locals with a passion for promoting the stunning area we live and work in.

“Our mobile unit is designed for easy transport and setup, minimizing environmental impact and blending seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surroundings.

“The sauna is on a flatbed trailer and can park snugly into one of the parking bays with the pick up nearby.

“The sauna is self-contained with fire management entirely carried out by sauna attendants as the fire door is external.

“We can look to offer a discount for Ganavan residents.”

The application was lodged by Fair Planning and Design on behalf of Wild Bathing on January 6, and was validated on March 18.

It is due to be determined by April 17.

Planning applications update

Fort William area

Ben Nevis pub at 103 – 105 High Street in Fort William is proposing an extension to the rear of the building.

Oban area

Woodland proposal at Alltr Dubh A Bhacain on the Isle of Jura.

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for a new access and driveway at Letterwood Schoolhouse in Lochawe.

Applications determined this week

Fort William area

Application permitted for the conversion of domestic garage to incorporate into main dwelling and erection of link extension at Hygge House Erbusaig Kyle.

Pod for holiday letting at Kilmonivaig, by Spean Bridge is approved.

An application to build a house at Arisaig has been withdrawn.

The renewal of planning permission to build a house near Cnoc Mor on the Isle of Eigg has been permitted.

Oban area

A site was approved for the erection of a house on the Isle of Colonsay.

An application for Oban Caravan And Camping Park has been approved.

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

Conversation