Car park sauna plan for Oban and a new look for Fort William soap factory

New look for Highland Soap Company in Fort William

The Highland Soap Company has lodged a planning application to build two stone walls on both sides of the existing access from the A82 to the Highland Soap Visitors Centre.

The application to Highland Council also allows for three advertising sail flags and a sign within the wall.

The application was lodged by Duncan Kelly Design and validated on March 5 by Highland Council.

It is due to be determined by May 4.

Rum schoolhouse and pod plan

Highland Council is applying for permission to build permanent accommodation for school staff on the Isle of Rum.

Architects G+GA have applied on behalf of Highland Council for the design of a dwelling house and a one-bed studio pod on a site at Rum Primary School.

Accommodation for the staff of Rum Primary School is currently in a temporary static caravan next to the existing school.

Highland Council wants a more permanent solution for school staff on the island.

In papers associated with the application, it is stated: “It is recognised that efforts to improve the current quality of living accommodation for key school staff would prove beneficial for the island.”

The proposal is for the following:

Three-bedroom detached house for the head teacher

One-bed studio pod for ancillary staff use

The application was validated on March 21 and is due to be determined by May 20 2025.

Sauna in Oban car park

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for the change of use of two car parking bays at Ganavan Beach to enable the siting of a mobile wood-fired sauna.

The sauna will be a “pop-up service for more than 28 days a year”.

Outdoor swimming company Wild Bathing hopes to have a warm, wood-fired sauna to tempt swimmers at Ganavan Beach. It will cost £15 a session.

Papers state: “The first mobile sauna in Argyll run by locals with a passion for promoting the stunning area we live and work in.

“Our mobile unit is designed for easy transport and setup, minimizing environmental impact and blending seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surroundings.

“The sauna is on a flatbed trailer and can park snugly into one of the parking bays with the pick up nearby.

“The sauna is self-contained with fire management entirely carried out by sauna attendants as the fire door is external.

“We can look to offer a discount for Ganavan residents.”

The application was lodged by Fair Planning and Design on behalf of Wild Bathing on January 6, and was validated on March 18.

It is due to be determined by April 17.

Planning applications update

Fort William area

Ben Nevis pub at 103 – 105 High Street in Fort William is proposing an extension to the rear of the building.

Oban area

Woodland proposal at Alltr Dubh A Bhacain on the Isle of Jura.

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for a new access and driveway at Letterwood Schoolhouse in Lochawe.

Applications determined this week

Fort William area

Application permitted for the conversion of domestic garage to incorporate into main dwelling and erection of link extension at Hygge House Erbusaig Kyle.

Pod for holiday letting at Kilmonivaig, by Spean Bridge is approved.

An application to build a house at Arisaig has been withdrawn.

The renewal of planning permission to build a house near Cnoc Mor on the Isle of Eigg has been permitted.

Oban area

A site was approved for the erection of a house on the Isle of Colonsay.

An application for Oban Caravan And Camping Park has been approved.

