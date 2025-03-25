Police investigating ‘deliberate’ fire on Fort William High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigating ‘deliberate’ fire on Fort William High Street

Police want people with doorbell footage to come forward.

By Louise Glen
Fort William High Street
The fire happened on Fort William High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Police in Lochaber are appealing for information following a deliberate fire on the High Street in Fort William.

The fire was discovered at the BT telephone exchange at about 8pm on Friday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

No one was injured in the incident but a number of houses were without phone lines for a few hours.

No casualties after Fort William

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.01pm on Friday, March 21 to reports of refuse on fire on High Street in Fort William.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the area, and crews extinguished the fire.

“There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring it was safe.”

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident – treating it as a case of deliberate fire-raising.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

Fort William high street
The incident happened on Fort William High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Lochaber are appealing for information following a deliberate fire at the BT Telephone Exchange, High Street, Fort William.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen something suspicious.”

Doorbell footage wanted

They added: “Additionally, we would ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage covering the area to check their recordings and get in touch if they find anything relevant.”

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing their inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the fire.

The fire disrupted local services, with reports of minor telecommunication outages in parts of Fort William.

BT engineers were seen working at the site on Saturday morning to assess any damage to the infrastructure.

Police are urging anyone who can assist with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference PS-20250321-3585. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

