Police investigating ‘deliberate’ fire on Fort William High Street

Police in Lochaber are appealing for information following a deliberate fire on the High Street in Fort William.

The fire was discovered at the BT telephone exchange at about 8pm on Friday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

No one was injured in the incident but a number of houses were without phone lines for a few hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.01pm on Friday, March 21 to reports of refuse on fire on High Street in Fort William.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the area, and crews extinguished the fire.

“There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring it was safe.”

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident – treating it as a case of deliberate fire-raising.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Lochaber are appealing for information following a deliberate fire at the BT Telephone Exchange, High Street, Fort William.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen something suspicious.”

Doorbell footage wanted

They added: “Additionally, we would ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage covering the area to check their recordings and get in touch if they find anything relevant.”

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing their inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the fire.

The fire disrupted local services, with reports of minor telecommunication outages in parts of Fort William.

BT engineers were seen working at the site on Saturday morning to assess any damage to the infrastructure.

Police are urging anyone who can assist with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference PS-20250321-3585. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

