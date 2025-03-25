Teens charged after bench set on fire in Orkney

Two youths have been charged in connection with wilful fire-raising in Orkney.

Police were called after a bench was set on fire in the Church Road area of Stromness around 7:50pm on Tuesday, March 18.

The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews.

Police have confirmed no one was injured.

The two boys, aged 13, will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Two 13-year-old boys charged after bench set alight in Orkney

Inspector David Hall said: “Officers will continue to work with partners to address anti-social behaviour in the community.

“I would urge anybody to report such incidents or any concerns to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website.”