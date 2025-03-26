Future of Kirkwall Bonfire in question after row over risk to local swans

The Rotary Club of Kirkwall will no longer be organising the town’s public bonfire and fireworks display.

The club president says the traditional venue at the Peedie Sea is no longer likely to be “viable”.

This decision to step back follows concerns raised about the impact the event was having on the area’s swans.

These concerns led to the 2024 event being scaled back with a smaller bonfire and less noisy fireworks.

However, campaigners dubbing themselves “Team Swan” said it wasn’t good enough and the venue was no longer suitable.

Despite this week’s announcement, Orkney Islands Council says work remains ongoing to find a new venue for the bonfire.

Options will be discussed at a meeting in May.

Kirkwall Rotary Club has been involved in the organisation of the town’s bonfire for around 30 years, according to the club president.

Rotary to step back from role in organising bonfire after 30 years

It has organised many aspects of the bonfire on behalf of the community council, using the event to raise funds.

However, the club confirmed its intentions with a letter to the Kirkwall and St Ola community council, which met this week.

Speaking today, the president of the Kirkwall Rotary Club, Ali Bruce, confirmed the club’s decision to step back as one of the event’s main organisers.

Mr Bruce said, with it looking likely that the event will have to change, the club’s members have decided not to continue.

Age of members and safety concerns

The age of the club members has played a part in the decision, he said.

There are hopes that another organisation will step in.

But that will still depend on whether a suitable new location can be found, Mr Bruce said

He said: “We don’t think it’s going to be viable to hold the event at the Peedie Sea any longer and we wouldn’t want to take the risk of buying the stuff we sell to make it a fundraiser.

“There are various things that feed into the decision, such as the safety aspect.

“But, it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to hold the bonfire in the same form.

“We may have been able to adapt something.

“But it seems like an appropriate time for us to stop doing it.

“We’ve been organising it for many years. This decision is partly to do with the age of a lot of our participants.

“We need more and more folk to come in and assist.

“Unfortunately, a lot of us are not in the first flush of youth.

“We would hope that a public display can continue. It proves to be a lot safer than everyone doing their own.

‘Intimidated’ by some of swan people

“If everyone does their own fireworks display, there will be more harm to pets than if there were a public display.

“Hopefully somebody else can pick the event up – if they can identify a suitable place.”

Mr Bruce was asked how the rotary members feel about the decision.

He said: “Some of our members did feel intimidated by the approach of some of the swan people.

“I’m not sure the balance is there. You have to balance public safety against the issue of the swans.

“There was no evidence of any long-term harm to the swans, but that’s an argument for another time.”

No evidence of long-term harm to swans from event claims Kirkwall Rotary Club president

The issue of whether the Peedie Sea should continue to be used came to a head during and after the 2023 event.

At it, swans were seen repeatedly lifting off from the water and landing again, flying low, overhead the bonfire’s spectators and the bonfire itself.

This led to a frenzy on social media and a petition being launched.

It asked for changes to be made to the display and gathered over 600 signatures within 24 hours.

A campaign group, Team Swan, took up the issue with the organising bodies.

Team Swan ‘saddened’ by rotary departure but hopes work to find new venue for Kirkwall bonfire will continue

Responding to the announcement from the Rotary Club, Kelly Johnston from Team Swan said they are “saddened” but hopes the community council will continue the work to find a new venue.

She said: “We are saddened to hear that the Rotary Club no longer wish to organise the event.

“We were hoping they would take the opportunity to help make the event as enjoyable for the wildlife as it is for the people that attend.

“Team Swan hoped to have had the Rotary Club on board with the event being relocated to ensure continued support for the charities the event supports.

“We remain hopeful that the community council is looking into either a suitable alternative location or an alternative event.”

Responding Mr Bruce’s points she said: “Team Swan have never had negative feelings towards the Rotary Club.

“We have given them numerous opportunities to attend the meetings held in conjunction with the community council but they have declined.

“The Peedie sea is no longer a suitable location for the event.”

Orkney Islands Council has said it continues to work with the community council to find a new venue.

Alex Rodwell, the council’s head of improvement and performance, said: “The community council established a subgroup to take forward work to identify alternative venues to host the event which will be discussed at their next community council meeting in May.

“Orkney Islands Council will continue to engage with the community council on this matter.”